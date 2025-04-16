April 16, 2025 at 12:22 am

Woman Was Wearing Red At A Pet Shop Where Employees Wear Black And Blue, But Someone Still Mistook Her For An Idle Employee

by Mila Cardozo

Being mistaken for an employee is always awkward, especially when you’re not even slightly resembling one, like in this woman’s case.

If someone mistook you for an employee, would you humor them or make it clear that you don’t work there?

Let’s see how this woman handled the situation.

“You’re wearing red”

I went to a pet store (I ironically used to work at) to get crickets for my beardie, when all of a sudden, I was beckoned by this random lady.

Lady: “Do you guys have winter coats for dogs?”

Me: “Oh, uh, *flabbergasted* I actually don’t work here”.

She must’ve been wearing a similar color to that of the employees.

Lady: “Oh. But you’re wearing red, so I just assumed.”

Me:…Looks around at the workers “But the people who work here wear black and blue”.

Oh my.

Lady: ” Well. Whatever”, walks away.

Lol.

Lol indeed. And not apologizing after mistaking someone for an employee is wild.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this awkward situation.

Someone help her.

That must be it.

She was just confused.

Someone shares a similar story.

Another reader chimes in.

Pro tip.

Is any color safe nowadays?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

