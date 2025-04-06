Pizza Place Employee Enforced A Public Health Rule, But When Customers Ignored It, She Got Creative

Following rules is important, especially during the pandemic.

This woman who works at a pizza chain explains that they had strict guidelines to keep customers safe.

Despite a giant sign telling them to call in orders, people kept ignoring it and walking right in.

So, she came up with a way to make sure they regretted it.

Read the story below and find out what she did.

This woman works in a pizza place.

I work for a pizza chain. We closed our lobby to customers. Instead, we put a huge sign in the window asking our customers to call us. We would either take their order over the phone or bring their existing order out to them.

Despite the sign, people would go into the lobby.

Customers would literally read the sign and come right in anyway because it couldn’t possibly be meant for them! So, being responsible and all, I made sure to supply said hand sanitizer solely for their use. They would walk in and be like, “Yes, I’ll take a large hand-tossed pepperoni.”

They would sniff their hands after putting on some hand sanitizer.

They would then look over and see the hand sanitizer and put some on, and just like 99% of us, they would sniff their hands right after putting it on. And poof! They forget what they were doing for a second. They would then compose themselves long enough to realize that they are actually being told to exit the lobby and just call the store with their order.

And now, they’re stuck with the awful smell.

All the while, randomly sniffing their hands and gaffing all over again. It was glorious! It especially made my heart happy if they asked to use the restroom first to obviously wash their hands. And I got to tell them no. They were stuck with that god awful smell, and I like to think that they would not get a chance to wash it off before eating their pizza.

That’s a creative way to get revenge and to prevent the spread of germs.

Seriously, how hard is it to read and follow signs?

