April 16, 2025 at 8:21 pm

Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victoria’s Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

by Mila Cardozo

Woman wearing fanny pack

Pexels/Reddit

Fanny packs are always a bold choice, but apparently they make you look like an employee, too.

In this woman’s case, she was just browsing a Victoria’s Secret store when she was approached by another customer.

It started as a pretty normal interaction, but it got awkward pretty fast.

Let’s read the story.

Normal people wear fanny packs, too

I walked into a Victoria’s Secret/Pink Store to shop some of the sales they had going on.

I was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and had a black Fanny pack on my waist.

Uh-oh… Victoria’s Secret employees wear all black.

As I’m browsing, a younger girl (probably 18-21) walks up to me and asks if she needs to ask someone to open the changing rooms or if she can just walk in.

I tell her she probably needs to ask somebody.

She just stares at me.

She thought she was an incompetent employee.

After a few seconds, she asks in an annoyed tone if I can unlock the changing rooms for her.

I tell her ‘I don’t work there’.

She said she thought I did because of the Fanny pack.

The funniest part to me is the shirt I was wearing.

It was definitely unprofessional.

In big white font it said “Who the **** is mr. Disco?” (A limited release Panic! At The Disco shirt released from a few years ago).

Even if fanny packs are part of the workers’ uniform now, I don’t think profanity is on them is, lol.

One more reason not to wear fanny packs!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 1 84d2b0 Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

My thoughts exactly.

Screenshot 2 6880b1 Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

But this person strongly disagrees.

Screenshot 3 35670a Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

Another commenter chimes in.

Screenshot 4 bc2735 Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

It’s personal for this person.

Screenshot 5 020661 Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

Today I learned…

Screenshot 6 6210fe Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victorias Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

Awkward situation for all involved.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter