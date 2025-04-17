Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victoria’s Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room

Fanny packs are always a bold choice, but apparently they make you look like an employee, too.

In this woman’s case, she was just browsing a Victoria’s Secret store when she was approached by another customer.

It started as a pretty normal interaction, but it got awkward pretty fast.

Let’s read the story.

Normal people wear fanny packs, too I walked into a Victoria’s Secret/Pink Store to shop some of the sales they had going on. I was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and had a black Fanny pack on my waist.

Uh-oh… Victoria’s Secret employees wear all black.

As I’m browsing, a younger girl (probably 18-21) walks up to me and asks if she needs to ask someone to open the changing rooms or if she can just walk in. I tell her she probably needs to ask somebody. She just stares at me.

She thought she was an incompetent employee.

After a few seconds, she asks in an annoyed tone if I can unlock the changing rooms for her. I tell her ‘I don’t work there’. She said she thought I did because of the Fanny pack. The funniest part to me is the shirt I was wearing.

It was definitely unprofessional.

In big white font it said “Who the **** is mr. Disco?” (A limited release Panic! At The Disco shirt released from a few years ago). Even if fanny packs are part of the workers’ uniform now, I don’t think profanity is on them is, lol.

One more reason not to wear fanny packs!

Awkward situation for all involved.

