Woman Wore A Fanny Pack To A Victoria’s Secret Store, So A Customer Thought She Was An Employee And Asked Her To Unlock The Dressing Room
Fanny packs are always a bold choice, but apparently they make you look like an employee, too.
In this woman’s case, she was just browsing a Victoria’s Secret store when she was approached by another customer.
It started as a pretty normal interaction, but it got awkward pretty fast.
Let’s read the story.
Normal people wear fanny packs, too
I walked into a Victoria’s Secret/Pink Store to shop some of the sales they had going on.
I was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and had a black Fanny pack on my waist.
Uh-oh… Victoria’s Secret employees wear all black.
As I’m browsing, a younger girl (probably 18-21) walks up to me and asks if she needs to ask someone to open the changing rooms or if she can just walk in.
I tell her she probably needs to ask somebody.
She just stares at me.
She thought she was an incompetent employee.
After a few seconds, she asks in an annoyed tone if I can unlock the changing rooms for her.
I tell her ‘I don’t work there’.
She said she thought I did because of the Fanny pack.
The funniest part to me is the shirt I was wearing.
It was definitely unprofessional.
In big white font it said “Who the **** is mr. Disco?” (A limited release Panic! At The Disco shirt released from a few years ago).
Even if fanny packs are part of the workers’ uniform now, I don’t think profanity is on them is, lol.
One more reason not to wear fanny packs!
Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.
A reader shares their thoughts.
My thoughts exactly.
But this person strongly disagrees.
Another commenter chimes in.
It’s personal for this person.
Today I learned…
Awkward situation for all involved.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.