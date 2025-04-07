Woman’s Adult Daughter Is Asleep Most Of The Day During Their Cruise, So She Opened The Curtains Despite Her Daughter’s Wishes

A cruise ship room with a balcony is not cheap.

This woman paid for her and her adult daughter’s room on a cruise, and she paid extra for a great view.

The problem is that her daughter wants her to keep the curtains closed. Should she open them anyway?

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting the curtains open? I’m currently on a cruise with my adult daughter. I have paid for the full trip for both of us. My daughter likes to sleep in very late (e.g. noon), and she also likes to take late afternoon naps.

This woman paid extra to have a good view.

I paid extra for a balcony room so that we would have floor to ceiling glass. This would let in sunlight and allow us to enjoy the view. My daughter insists that the curtains must be shut while she is asleep. This includes all morning while she sleeps in and whenever she has a nap in the afternoon.

Her daughter was furious when she opened the curtains.

This morning, she was furious when I opened the curtains at almost 11:00 am. I wanted to see the port we arrived at, in Spain. And now she is not talking to me because I insisted on keeping them open this afternoon while I relaxed in the room.

Mother and daughter started arguing.

It was raining most of the day, so we went for a short walk into town and then back to the ship. She argues that I can use my iPad/iPhone without the curtains open. She said I could go elsewhere on the ship so that she can sleep. I argue that she can wear a sleep mask if she wants darkness. AITA?

Since she paid extra for the view, she should get to enjoy the view.

