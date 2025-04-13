Woman’s Boss Told Everyone To Stop Complaining About The Broken Thermostats In The Office, But When She Contacted Maintenance They Overlooked The Boss’ Office

Having a comfortable workplace helps productivity and boosts morale.

But in this situation, a woman and her colleagues were told by their boss to stop complaining about the faulty thermostats.

But her boss was wrong, so she ignored her.

Let’s see what she did.

Enjoy the heat and cold… This story is actually my wife’s. Many years ago she worked as an accountant for a local hospital system. The accounting department was shoe-horned in between a couple of other departments and climate control was awful.

Things needed to change, but the person in charge didn’t think so.

Uncomfortably hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

The boss was all: ‘Grow up, there’s nothing that can be done about it and I forbid anyone from complaining’.

But one person decided to do something about it anyway.

Finally, my wife had enough and contacted the maintenance department. They checked into it and discovered that all of the thermostats in the department needed to be changed as they were all well over 30 years old. So, the following week all the thermostats were changed – except for the one in the boss’s office.

Interesting development.

It was ‘overlooked’ when my wife made a list of the thermostats in the department. Her boss never figured out why her office had such lousy temperature control when the problem disappeared in the rest of the department.

I bet she wouldn’t like to be told “grow up and stop complaining” now.

Having a comfortable workplace is the bare minimum.

Her lack of empathy backfired, as it usually happens.

