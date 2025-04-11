Woman’s Boyfriend Disses Her Cooking And Says He Wants Taco Bell Instead, But When She Seems Disappointed He Tried To Make Her The Bad Guy

Cooking for someone can be a bit nerve wrecking, but if they appreciate it, they will make sure you feel encouraged.

Well, in this woman’s case, she was nothing but encouraged when her boyfriend dissed her cooking and then started an argument with her when she was disappointed.

But now she’s wondering if she did something wrong that escalated the situation.

Let’s find out.

AITA for not comforting my bf after he didn’t like my cooking? Earlier in the day, I told my boyfriend that I was going to make Mapo Tofu, a dish he’s never had before. It is one I like a lot. He told me he’s never had tofu before so I was excited for him to try it.

Since we have different cultures and different taste, I told him ahead of time that if he didn’t end up liking it, he could order out. Not that it matters much, but he’s white and I’m Asian. When I was making the food, he comes into the kitchen and tells me “Taco Bell seems nice right now.”

To which, I tell him I want him to at least eat some of the food I’m making. When I actually made the food, he seemed sure that he wasn’t gonna like it as he told me, “I’ll just try a bite of your bowl.” And I responded “Why don’t you just get a bowl for yourself?” He responds with, “I don’t really eat Tofu.” I was confused because I thought he told me he’s never tried it before.

When he took a bite, he said, “It’s good, I just don’t like the texture of tofu.” So I ate my bowl by myself while he prepared the dogs’ food. When I’m about to clean up, he asks me, “Are you mad I didn’t like it?” I said “No, I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed. I made this for us.” He said “At least I tried it. You’re making me feel bad, fine, I’ll just eat it.” I was thrown aback because I don’t want him to feel forced to eat something he doesn’t like.

So I responded with “No, it’s fine, you can get Taco Bell. I’ll just pack this for my sister and I’s lunch”. He then said, “I’ll just eat it, you’re making me feel guilty,” to which I just shrugged. We then got into a long argument with him saying he expected me to comfort him when he expressed himself feeling guilty, after the way I acted/my tone of voice. He said he felt like I was guilt-tripping him.

I felt like I am not responsible for him feeling that way, just the same way I don’t blame him for me feeling disappointed. I just don’t know what more there was to say. I told him he’s free to get takeout, and that I wasn’t mad at him for not liking my dish. Maybe I did have a bad tone, but it might have been because I was disappointed. I have no idea if I was in the wrong or not. AITA?

