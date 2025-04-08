Woman’s Ex-Husband Got Out Of Jail Early, But When He Violated His Probation To See Her, She Told The Police

Imagine finding out that your spouse is a criminal and will be going to jail.

That’s what happens to the woman in today’s story, but it gets even worse when he gets out of jail and violates his probation.

She’s wondering if she did the wrong thing by calling the police.

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA for Reporting My Ex-Husband to His Parole Officer? I (34F) was married to my ex-husband (39M) for five years, and for most of that time, we had a happy marriage. Toward the end of our relationship, he suddenly started bringing in a lot of money, claiming it was from side jobs as a contractor. I didn’t suspect a thing since he would occasionally do this before.

Turns out he was lying.

Four years ago he was caught by the police on multiple charges of credit card fraud. I was devastated to learn he’d been lying to me for years, and I couldn’t trust him anymore. I served him divorce papers while he was in prison and moved across the country to start over. Since then, I’ve been trying to rebuild my life.

She’s really built a good life for herself.

I have a great new job that I love and have been dating my current boyfriend for six months. Things are going very well. He treats me right, and I’m happy. My ex was recently released early after serving only four years on good behavior. He’s always been charming so I’m not surprised, but the suddenness of startled me.

Her ex approached her at a restaurant.

Last week, my boyfriend and I were out to dinner when I noticed my ex walking up to our table, drink in hand. My heart sank. He claimed he “just wanted to see me,” but he quickly started talking about how I was happier with him and that I shouldn’t be with my current boyfriend. My boyfriend remained calm, but I asked my ex to leave, and to his credit, he did.

She ratted her ex out to the police.

Ever since, I’ve felt extremely violated that he showed up unannounced like that from across the country right after getting out of prison. I went back and forth all week on whether or not go to the police and with the support of my current boyfriend I decided to. Once I told them about what happened, they said my ex would go back to jail to serve more of his sentence after violating probation.

She’s not sure if she did the right thing.

Since then, I’ve been getting messages from old friends and my ex’s family accusing me of overreacting and “ruining his life.” They claim I should’ve just let it go. The one thing that makes me wonder if they’re right is that I didn’t really give him a chance to explain himself. After what he did though, I don’t think I owe him anything. I feel guilty about sending him back to prison, but relieved to know I don’t have to talk to him again. AITA?

She didn’t ruin her ex’s life; he did!

He’s a criminal, and he violated probation.

This is all on him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s responsible for ruining his own life.

He definitely sounds creepy.

She did the right thing.

The world is safer with him in jail.

This is a good question!

She needs to prioritize her safety.

But she definitely did the right thing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.