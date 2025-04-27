Her Friend Went From Subtle To Feral And Hit On Her Husband, So When Her Boyfriend Left Her Because Of It, This Wife Told It Like It Was

Navigating friendships and relationships is hard, especially when someone insists on causing drama.

In this woman’s case, her friend started acting weird towards her husband (whom she had a crush on during high school), so she called her out on it.

Now she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my best friend if she wasn’t always trying to get with my husband, her boyfriend wouldn’t have left her? I (27, f) have been best friends with “Kira” (27, f) since we were little. We were neighbors, went to the same school, college, etc. She was my maid of honor when I married “Rowan” (28, m), who we went to college with. At first, Kira had a big crush on him, but he started liking me. We slowly got closer and I started liking him too (this was after Kira had told me she’d gotten over it and was dating another guy).

This was an awkward start, but not unheard of.

But I still felt really guilty and didn’t want to date him if it would hurt Kira. I asked her multiple times if she was okay with it and she said she was, so I thought it was fine. Kira’s been with her latest boyfriend, “Adam” (27, m), for a year or so.

But Kira didn’t exactly grow out of her former crush on Rowan.

However, over the last few months, she’s been acting strange around Rowan. Whenever we’d be hanging out with the three of us, or even with Adam there, she’d always find some way to sit next to Rowan, laugh at everything he said, etc. I didn’t think anything of it initially because I knew that’s kind of her personality, and her and Rowan are friends.

But then she started always asking me if Rowan was there before she came over and if I said no, she’d often suddenly say she couldn’t come, though sometimes she would say that even if I said he was here.

The small signs started adding up.

Rowan also told me about a comment she made to him once about how he was so patient for putting up with me being “too tired to do anything with him” now that I was pregnant, which I thought was weird. The odd behavior continued but tbh the pregnancy had been keeping me too exhausted to give it a lot more thought, and Rowan seemed as friendly with Kira as always.

But then things changed.

Two days ago, our mutual friend “Shay” threw a dinner party. Me and Rowan went, as did Kira and Adam. Kira got a bit tipsy, and she kept trying to sit with Rowan and touch him. He excused himself a few times but she kept finding him. I tried to get her off a few times, and I was getting mad because this was a new line she was crossing. She was slurring about how I “stole Rowan from her”.

She had to get it out of her system and sabotage herself, apparently.

Thankfully, Adam was too busy talking to Shay’s husband to hear this, but he definitely saw Kira’s actions. The next afternoon, I was at Shay’s again with some friends when Kira showed up. She was crying about how Adam had broken up with her that day, saying he didn’t think they were going to work out. Everyone was consoling her, but I was just kind of sitting there. I couldn’t help but feel like she brought this upon herself.

She was honest about it.

She asked me “Aren’t you going to say something?” so I said: “Maybe Adam wouldn’t have left you if you weren’t trying to get with Rowan all the time”. Some of our other friends were shocked to hear this and got mad at Kira. Some got angry with me, saying Kira was just really friendly with everyone and that was a horrible accusation to make.

Her friend wasn’t happy about her statement.

Kira was upset, saying she couldn’t believe I thought that of her and maybe we really weren’t that close. She left in tears and I left soon after, too. Now I don’t know, maybe I was wrong? Kira had been drinking at the dinner party and might not have meant what she said, and the other stuff could’ve been nothing. Maybe this was too harsh to say to her after a breakup and we could’ve talked privately, not in front of our friends. AITA?

Gut feelings aren’t always right, but they’re usually right.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this awkward situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Someone tries to wake her up.

Another reader chimes in.

That would’ve been for the best, indeed.

This person has a different take.

Her friend was already lowkey planning on hitting on her husband, she just used drinking as an excuse.

It was good that she called her out on it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.