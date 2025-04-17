Husband Was Going To Let Their Pregnant Sister-In-Law Do His Taxes For Him In Exchange For Some New Furniture, But His Wife Did Them Instead Since They Were Super Easy And Weren’t Worth The Trade

It feels good to bend over backward for family, but it stings when that energy is never returned.

So, what would you do if your partner’s sibling expected his help with nursery prep, even though they ignored you when you were setting up your own? Would you stay out of it? Or would you step in and make sure no help was needed?

In today’s story, one woman deals with this very situation and draws the line. Here’s how it played out.

AITAH for doing my partners taxes so his sister in law cannot do them and then utilize him to build her furniture in return? My partner usually has his sister-in-law do his taxes. He has a fairly simple return, and I think he doesn’t realize it’s just inputting the numbers. Anyways, his sister-in-law is pregnant and said she’d do the taxes if he helps them out with building/hauling furniture for the nursery. Here’s the kicker, and why I went ahead and squashed this deal and did his tax return myself.

The brother and sister-in-law didn’t help with their nursery at all.

I just had a baby, and my partner and I received zero help with our nursery from them; heck, his brother wouldn’t come 5 minutes down the road to hold a door while my partner installed it! This especially annoyed me as my partner is always doing favors for them since he has a truck. Since we have a new baby, I don’t want them thinking my partner is gonna take time away from his own child to prepare for theirs, especially since my partner works a ton of overtime and has a demanding job; he’s never home as it is! I am extremely excited for them, but I would like them to stop seeing my partner as a free truck rental/laborer just because he’s super handy. I feel mean because I know how daunting building furniture can be, but we managed.

She did the tax return because it was easy, and there’s no reason someone else needs to get involved.

Also, this is an extremely simple tax return: 1 income, 1 state, and common deductions. Idk why she’s fed in his head that this is some complex work she’s doing. It took me 1 hour, and that’s because I check, double-check, check, and recheck. I must add that I am not trying to make a pregnant lady’s life harder, as I was just pregnant myself. I’m 2 months postpartum writing this, but he simply does not have the time to do this work for them. We struggled a lot to get our own nursery done. AITA?

