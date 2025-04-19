Woman’s Sister Gave Her Son A Long Name And Wants Everyone To Refer To Him That Way, But Her Sister Wants To Limit Contact Since She Refused

Naming a child can be fun… But maybe some parents have too much fun?

In this woman’s case, her sister gave her nephew a peculiar name and demands that everyone calls him by his full name.

She refuses, and now her sister is seriously upset.

Who is in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to call my sister’s baby by his ‘full name’? So, my (27, M) sister (30, F) recently had a baby, and she and her husband chose a very elaborate name for him—think something like Maximilian Octavius Peregrine (not the actual name, but close in vibe).

Wow.

It’s a mouthful, and while it’s cool and unique, everyone in the family has naturally started calling him “Max” for short. Well, my sister is furious about this. She insists that he should always be addressed by his full name because they “carefully curated” it, and shortening it is “disrespecting their vision.”

Okay, that’s just tomfoolery, but her sister insists.

I thought she was joking at first, but she has actually started correcting people mid-conversation: Me: “Aw, look at little Max!” Her: “It’s Maximilian Octavius Peregrine, please.” At first, I tried to humor her, but it’s getting exhausting.

She couldn’t do this forever. But her sister feels offended.

I told her that while I respect her choice, nicknames are a natural thing, and I don’t think it’s fair to police how everyone speaks—especially when everyone is defaulting to Max anyway. She told me I was being dismissive and “erasing” her son’s identity. Now she’s making a big deal about how I refuse to “honor” her son’s name, and apparently, she’s even considering limiting contact between me and my nephew if I “can’t respect” her wishes.

That’s extreme, and it made her question her decision to call him ‘Max’.

My parents think she’s overreacting, but some of her friends have sided with her, saying that parents deserve to have their child’s name used as intended. AITA?

Her sister is a piece of work and soon her son will grow up and probably call himself ‘Max’ as well.

Let’s see what the comments are saying about this.

It’s not fair.

For whom, though?

This person sums it up.

Exactly.

I love how this person’s mind works.

I also like this idea.

She can have some fun with this, and maybe her sister will realize how unserious it is.

Respect Maximilian Octavius Peregrine I, Taker Of Naps!

