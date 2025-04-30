Woman’s Sister Refused To Pay The Full Price For Her Professional Wedding Photography, So She Didn’t Deliver The Pictures She’d Taken

Sometimes, people take favors for granted.

AITAH for cutting my sister out of my life after she lied I (37, F) am a wedding photographer. I have been a photographer for 14 years. Over the years my sisters have used me for everything from family to newborn pics and never paid me or even offered – to me it’s not the payment, it’s the offer that means more to me, shows you appreciate me.

August of 2024 my nephew was getting married. Before he popped the question my sister (45, F) asked me if I’d do the wedding. I said yes and we AGREED on a price of $2000. Now let me say my pricing for what she wanted is $5200. I’m not a cheap photographer. In my area, I’m on the higher end. Anyways, we came to an agreement, settled payment dates etc. My nephew pops the question and she says yes. Fast forward to 1 month before the wedding. My sister pays me $1000 and says she will pay me more ASAP.

Now I know what you’re thinking, but she has 3 jobs and paid for a huge portion of the wedding herself, but we had dates agreed on because I know she’d need more time to pay me off. It’s not what I usually do. Usually you have to pay off the balance 1 month before the wedding, but like I said, she’s doing it on her own and she’s my sister, so I didn’t think it would be an issue. I do the wedding and everything is amazing.

1 month later I tell my sister the pictures are done and her bill is due soon, and as soon as she pays, the pics will be released. She says “I’ll pay ASAP”. Ok. Sure. 2 months, still nothing. 3 months, I send her a few texts over this time reminding her and she still says the same thing. 4 months later, I’m starting to feel really bad for my nephew and his new wife that they don’t have their pics.

I’m always a push over with my family but my husband (39, M) told me to NOT give her the pics until she paid in full. It’s killing me inside because my nephew and his wife are paying for her mistake. At month 5 my other sister (39, F) calls me and tells me my sister is going around telling everyone “I’m holding the pics hostage trying to get more money than we agreed on”. “I was only there for a few hours”. “He’s her nephew she should have done it for free”. “She’s lucky she got anything from me since she didn’t do much” and a whole slew of other things.

I texted her that I heard what she said and she didn’t deny a thing, even went as far as to blame me for everything. My family started calling me asking why I was doing this and I had to send screenshots of our whole conversations and everything to show she’s lying. 7 months later she just started to pay me the remainder she owed me.

I know she was waiting for me to hand over the pics and wipe my hands clean and forget about the money or tell her to pay me whenever she can, like I’ve always done. I was always the push over, but like I said, my husband wouldn’t let me because I did the job and should get paid for it. Come to find out she told my other sister “why couldn’t she just edit them and send them like usual so I don’t have to pay anymore, like she always does?”. AITA for sticking to my guns?

