A Barnes & Noble Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The State Of The Store She Visited. – ‘Even the new books’ covers are curling and pages are discolored.’

As a bookstore lover, this makes my heart hurt.

A woman named Taylor posted a TikTok video and showed viewers the sad state of affairs at a Barnes and Noble store in Texas.

The text overlay on her video reads, “I don’t think Barnes & Noble is supposed to look like this.”

Taylor showed viewers the interior of the store and said, “Many books have yellowing pages and paperbacks with curling overs and pages.”

She added, “A lot of the ceiling tiles are sagging and discolored. The smell of mildew is overwhelming.”

Taylor told viewers, “It makes me so sad to see a bookstore like this. I’ve been here before, but the condition of the store and books have gotten worse. Even the new books’ covers are curling and pages are discolored.”

She added, “I hope they can clean up and make it better here in the future.”

In the caption, Taylor wrote, “I don’t wanna be mean, but there’s something up with this store @Barnes & Noble. I’m sorry.”

Taylor posted another video and said that she ended up getting in touch with the company’s corporate office.

She said, “I’m back at the store. I decided to pop on over again after work just so I can get more pictures and everything to send to them.”

Taylor also explained why she posted the original video. She said, “I went to Barnes & Noble on Wednesday after not being there for several months. I wanted to check out if the store had gotten any better from the last time I was there. The condition of the store had not gotten any better. I did not think the video would go as viral as it has, which, thank you, because that has actually got me in contact with the executive corporate office.”

The bigwigs at Barnes and Noble need to clean this place up!

