A Butcher Explained Why Meatloaf Is Cheaper Than Ground Beef. – ‘They want to get rid of it as fast as possible.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Maybe I just haven’t been paying attention, but I can’t personally remember ever seeing raw meatloaf for sale in a grocery store’s deli section.

But it’s out there, people!

A TikTokker who goes by the handle Meatdad posted a video and talked to a butcher about what’s going on with meat prices.

Meatdad said viewers had been asking him why meatloaf is cheaper than ground beef, so he headed to a grocery store and asked a butcher about it.

In the video, the meatloaf was on sale for $5.99 per pound, and ground beef was priced at $8.49 to $8.99 per pound.

Meatdad asked the butcher at the store, “Why is Lunardi’s meatloaf so much cheaper than the beef?”

The butcher told Meatdad that the meatloaf was leftover burger meat from the day before, but it was still good.

Meatdad said, “This isn’t bad. They want to get rid of it as fast as possible. So meatloaf isn’t made with the freshest. It’s usually the day-old stuff.”

The more you know…

Check out the video.

@meatdad

Who’s buying the meatloaf? 🧐 #meatdad #moneysavingtips #carnivore #meat #meattok

♬ Funny – Russsound

You might as well save a few bucks!

The Sifter