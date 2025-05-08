A Contractor Won’t Stop Talking Loudly On The Phone While This Student Tried To Study, So He Decides To Find A Way To Force Him To Leave The Library

Doesn’t everyone know that you’re supposed to be quiet at the library?

Local Contractor cannot respect his community. His local community happily returns that disrespect. This past Winter, my brother was at the local library for about 6 weeks, studying for an important exam (Ship’s Officer). He goes there to rid himself of distractions (video games), and it helps to keep him focused, he says. He sits in the back of the library which overlooks a small park w/ a small river. Beautiful view. There’s a rotating group of nerdy-guys (incel-type if I’m being less diplomatic) who hang out all day in this section, and my brother has made casual friends with them.

Well, there’s a local contractor who comes by 1-2 times daily and does business over the phone in this area. I guess he likes the view as well. Trouble is, he does not do it quietly. My brother is trying to study, but keeps getting interrupted by this guy answering his phone. “Romano Construction!” or “Hey, Mr. Smith, Mike Romano, Romano Contractors!” (names have been changed)

My brother asked him to keep his voice down, which worked the first few times, until Romano got tired of this kid bothering him. My brother switched to asking the front desk to handle it, but they got tired having to constantly do this, and Romano would just quiet down until the Librarian would leave. The nerdy guys told my brother he’d been doing it ‘forever’, they were used to it.

Finally, my brother spent a week humbly & politely asking this guy to please lower his voice or take his calls out in the lobby. He made it a point to be very polite and stress that he was trying to study. Romano seemed to sense his weakness and doubled down on the attitude, with replies like “Kid, go back to your books.” and “I told you before, i ain’t got time for you.” My brother had set up his laptop to record all this.

After a week or so of this he put together a 3-4 minute video of their exchanges, and posted it on 6 different Facebook Groups about our town. He made sure to make it public, so it could be shared. It was a hit!! A couple hundred comments and dozens of shares. His poor wife was tagged in several of the posts, and several people posted it to his Facebook company page. All those posts were quickly deleted.

Best of all, it was discovered that he’d been booted from the local Dunkin Donuts for this same kind of behavior. Hell one of the FB Groups, ‘Jerks of (Our Town)’ made him their Profile Picture. We’re in a smaller city (40-50,000 pop.), and no shortage of Karens, so poor dude got it with both barrels (for about a week, anyways).

My brother told the nerd group what he’d done and to have their phones ready for when he returned. They all loved the video, he was like a Rockstar for a couple days. About 4 days later, Romano finally came back to the Library. My brother held up his phone, as did 2-3 of the others.

Romano was HOT, but checked himself when he saw he was being filmed by several people. He was NOT apologetic. He just kept repeating that ‘Brother has affected his business’ and he was ‘just trying to conduct business’ and ‘needed a place to conduct business’, etc etc etc. My brother said “I think you owe all of us an apology.”

Romano looked around at the group and said, “OK, I’m sorry.” My brother said thank you and Romano walked away. after about 20-30 feet Romano turned around, saw my brother watching him (but the phone was on the table) and shot him the finger. He never came back to the library, though. My brother passed all of his exams, some just barely.

