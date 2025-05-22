A Coworker Tried To Make Them Look Bad, But They Turned The Tables Because They Knew He Screwed Up

Ugh, I’ve had co-workers like this in the past.

Throw me under the bus? Nah, I don’t think so. “I work for a medical equipment company, specifically in the contracting department. We handle paperwork for million dollar instruments globally, and I handle half of the United States in my territory. It can be challenging, and if a customer fails to sign an agreement it can cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars a day if something breaks.

And if they fail to sign because of ME, then that can come back to bite my company in the ***, because we might have to pay for the repair ourselves (this hasn’t ever happened yet, just a potential consequence. I’ll knock on wood now) so I’m fastidious about my work. Half an hour ago I got an email from one of my account managers, we’ll call him Hank. Subject line wasn’t directly hostile, but it was marked important and listed a bigger account. Hank emailed me wanting to know why a contract hadn’t gotten to the customer, basically asking “hey, this is WAY PAST DUE, and it’s you’re fault, care to explain yourself?” He CC’d his boss and my supervisors so they could all see my big mistake. I dug and looked, and he was right: the customer’s contract expired 8 months ago. A little more digging and I found out he emailed me about this customer’s equipment last September. So I re-read the email chain, it was a conversation from half a year ago, after all.

Luckily for me I keep all my emails filed perfectly, account by account (and even color coded in each folder based on info and subject). It’s tedious, but it can definitely come in handy if I ever need to look back for any reason. Then I sent him a response: “Hey Hank, These are the two equipment pieces you asked about back on 9/10, correct? The ones that were outside my scope? In the last email I’d seen from you about that (attached), you’d said you were putting together a contract for that equipment, because my team doesn’t handle these types of contracts, which I confirmed for you in the attached email from 10/22. If I’ve let something slip through the cracks here, don’t hesitate to ask. Always happy to help.” I then attached the email where I’d told him I wouldn’t be handling this because it wasn’t my job, and also attached the email where he acknowledged I was correct and said he would handle this himself. I kept both of our supervisors CC’d. After all, he’d been the one who added them.

I basically told him “yeah you did ask about that, and we determined it was in no way my job and definitely something you should handle, and you said you’d handle that 6 months ago, did you not handle it like you said you would?” in front of our bosses. And now Hank’s boss can start his day by reading about how Hank promised a customer a contract half a year ago and then never followed through. I suspect that Hank will be meeting with his boss in a few hours to discuss this. It’s gonna be a tough, tough day for Hank. Anyone tries to throw me under the bus, I’m ready with a judo flip. I ain’t going out like that.”

