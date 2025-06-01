A Customer Made An Insensitive Comment About Their Boss’s Music Choice, So This Person Put Him In His Place Using The Exact Same Words

Some people think it’s okay to say offensive things to cultures they don’t understand.

Well, thats weird. This happened about a year ago, in the 2023 holiday season. But I still think about it with glee. So for background, I work in a bookstore. And my boss at the time was really into K-pop, specifically BTS. But she was branching out to try other Korean pop bands.

This person is not a fan of K-pop, but they tolerate their boss’s preference.

All in good fun, she often played new K-pop at the bookstore to try and get us into the scene. None of the rest of us were quite fans. But seeing her happy made us happy. So we tolerated it day in, day out. Don’t hate, there are good K-pop songs and bands. They just aren’t our thing.

A male customer walked in to trade books.

So, as the holidays roll around, she put on K-pop Christmas music to test it out. Then, a man walked in to trade books. So, we started going through his books together. Simple enough job, we are blowing through his boxes. It was quick with how good we both are at this.

He asked about the music being played in the store.

We always invite customers to look around, so they don’t have to just wait. I guess he wanted to just wait. So, after about 3 minutes of just standing there and looking at us, he asks: “What music is this?”

He said the song was weird.

I glance at my boss for reassurance. But tell him, “I believe it’s K-pop! Sounds like Stray Kids, but I’m not sure.” He cuts me off with, “That’s weird, right?” My boss, strong as she is, was taken off guard. And stood there struggling to construct a response.

They immediately gave out with a smart response.

I jumped in and looked at the man. “Well, I think it’s only weird if you think other cultures are weird!” This man thought it was proper to respond, “I do.” I looked him straight in the eye with a deadpan look. And said, “Well, that’s weird.”

Now, their boss thinks they did the best thing.

Needless to say, he was now taken aback and couldn’t gather anything to say. We took 1 book, and he didn’t say another word to us. My boss thought it was the best thing I’ve done at work, and I think I agree. I hope he sits on that until he realizes how crappy an outlook that is.

If you can’t say anything nice, just don’t say anything at all.

My mom said that.

