A Customer Tried To Get A Barber Into Trouble, But He Got The Last Laugh When Cops Made The Customer Pay For His Haircut

The customer is always right, it’s the law? “One of the benefits of being a barber for many decades is listening to old guys talk about the good old days. You know when DDT was freely dispersed, PTOs were ripping limbs from farm kids and various war stories. One of the drawbacks is listening to old guys talk.

I’m usually open-minded to all walks of life and find differing opinions are interesting to hear. Unless I’m being fed a regurgitated Fox and Friends or Alex Jones broadcasts being passed off as someone’s original thought. I usually just keep repeating “Is that right?” or “If you say so” over and over until they leave. I learned a long time ago some old guys are too set in their ways to bother having any real debate. I learned this from ******* off a lot of old guys. Cue ****** old guy. BOG had an agenda. He went right past the usual football, weather, how long you been here small talk and it was politics. I got the feeling I had offended one of his coffee club buddies in the past and his real purpose was to bat clean-up (4th at bat to clear the bases). Something was off with his affect and the conversation became very forced/pointed, not organic.

While I’m clippering away, he states a question “you would agree that . . .” Sorry I can’t remember his exact question, but I do know that I didn’t agree and said so, as politely as I could. I abhor people putting words in my mouth. When he again started “well you would agree with . . . (total bull ****)” the bile began building in the back of my mouth and again sorry I can’t remember what he said, but no I didn’t agree AT ALL and said so, not so nice this time tone. By now I see what’s up, he’s trying to get me to agree to a pretext of premises that will lead to the grand enlightenment that my simple mind will of course be forced to understand, he’s channeling Alex Jones. When he gets to the third example, before he can expect agreement I state “Why would you think that? That doesn’t make any sense.” Strike three and BOG didn’t like being derailed. He can’t have his aha moment if I don’t agree with 1,2 or 3.

In the span of five minutes BOG has gone from smirky know-it-all to nearly purple, really noticeable with white hair. He jumps out of the chair and spins to face me. I’ve seen that look before and know he’s about to throw a punch, but he freezes and batters me with the evil stare instead. I ask him if he’s done, more evil stares, again I ask if he’s done, nothing but rage. I tell myself he’s done so I reach over his shoulder to undo the cutting cape. He has a phone out, he’s been recording the whole time. He does some fumbling with the phone, puts it to his ear and starts talking to 911.

This constitutes an emergency to BOG. This was new territory, I’ve seen people use the police to fight their battles before, but this absolutely floored me. I was clueless as to what law I must have broken and I’ve taken law classes. I was willing to let BOG have his tantrum, leave with half a haircut and tell his coffee club buddies what a jerk I am, it’s true I am, but call the cops? I tell him loud enough for 911 and neighbors to hear to get out of my shop. I helped him out the door at the same time. He sat in his car, with his wife, still on the phone.

A few minutes go by and they both get out and are standing in my parking lot, still on the phone. I am getting madder by the minute at this entitled snowflake so I go out to yank his chain, hopefully he’ll swing at me. I take out my fancy flip phone and take a close-up photo of him, he tells this to the police, additional charges? I go back inside and wait for the fuzz. I get two detectives at my door, this is serious business. After hearing BOG’s complaint they both come inside and ask me what happened, it took me 30 seconds to explain everything. Then I was asked why I took his picture, I said he didn’t pay for his haircut. “He didn’t pay for his haircut?” “Nope”. (Not really a reason but. . .)

They both left without saying a word. A minute or so later they return with BOG and make him pay $10 for the haircut. Apparently the “customer is always right” is not a reason to bother the police after all and they were not happy with him.”

