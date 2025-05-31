A Diner Wasn’t Too Happy With Her All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant Experience

I went to one of these all-you-can-eat, conveyer belt sushi places not too long ago, and all I can say is that it was DISGUSTING.

I’m sure some of those restaurants are decent, but this place was gross and dirty.

Yuck!

The TikTokker who posted this video, however, didn’t even get to eat any of the food because other diners were hogging all the food as it went passing by their tables.

The video showed an older couple at the restaurant taking sushi rolls off of the plates on the conveyor belt so they’re empty by the time they get to the young woman.

The text overlay reads, “Getting stuck behind greedy people at revolving sushi.”

The video’s caption reads, “Save some for the rest of us. Also YES we ordered off the screen it just took forever.”

That doesn’t look like much fun…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person said this story reminded them of a movie.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Some people to have to spoil the fun for everyone…

Can’t we all just eat sushi?

