A Female Driver Prevented Him From Passing Other Slow Cars, So When She Needed To Change Lanes, He Made It Hard For Her

It can be really annoying when you’re in a hurry and there’s a slow driver in front of you.

What would you do if all the cars on the road were driving slower than you would like?

Would you slow down and match their pace, or would you try to get revenge on the driver who was preventing you from passing all of them?

In today’s story, one man opts for the second option.

Let’s see how it plays out.

Match my speed? Ok Fine! Last weekend I was running errands and needed my small utility trailer along for some larger items. I’m on a stretch of highway going away from the city, its a Saturday morning, not much traffic. I’m in the right lane behind a line of cars all going about 56. (55 mph speed limit). I would pass them but there is a woman about a car length ahead of me in the left lane also going 56.

This lady was not about to pass them.

She will not pass. She will not move over.

She’s just speed locked with the line of cars in the left. No one was behind us coming up to make her move over so she’s just sitting there. I had time before my exit so I would have gone around the right lane cars but had no option given that she wasn’t moving up.

Finally, she speeds up.

After a while I notice that she speeds up a little, for a second, and then drops back, and then on comes the turn signal… yes we are coming up on her exit very soon and she’s suddenly realized it.

She started speeding up like to tuck in in front of the cars in front of me, realized she didn’t have time, so she just put her blinker on and expected me to slow way down to give her enough room to get over and off in time. Note that there is still no one behind either of us in either lane, so I just kept going, steady eddy, following the car in front of me.

Then, she slows down.

After a few seconds the woman realizes that there is no opening so then she begins to slow down, but she slows down barely, so it takes a long time for me to pull past her. And then of course there’s the utility trailer, so finally, as we’re almost at the exit I’m past her, she crosses over and almost immediately gets her exit. I get to speed up and pass the slowpokes. I’d like to think maybe this event sticks with her and she wont repeat the same mistake in the future!

Driving can be so stressful, especially when you almost miss your exit.

I really don’t support playing games on the road to get revenge on other drivers.

This could get dangerous.

Redditors mainly vented about annoying drivers.

This person thinks she won’t realize why he did what he did.

Here’s the deal with the turn signal…

This person rants about merging drivers.

This person is annoyed by something else.

Don’t block emergency vehicles.

Drivers need to be more considerate.

And share the road!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.