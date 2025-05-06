A Former Secret Service Agent Shared An Unorthodox Home Security Tip. – ‘People prey on your innocence.’

Hey, if you’re gonna get home security tips, you should probably get them from a former Secret Service agent.

That’s exactly who this fella is!

His name is Scott and and he took to TikTok to share a home security tip for folks who can’t afford a legit security system.

Scott told viewers, “Some of you are going to think this is stupid or goofy. I can’t wait to see the comments. But, some of you might like it. And I don’t care if you like it or don’t like it. Hopefully, this might help somebody.”

He said that if you’re home alone and someone unexpectedly know knocks on your door, don’t answer it.

Scott added, “You don’t owe anybody jack… People prey on your innocence.”

He then said that people who have Amazon Alexas or something similar can tell their device to bark like a dog.

I bet you had never thought of that before, had you?

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

He knows a thing or two about security…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!