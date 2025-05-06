May 6, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Former Secret Service Agent Shared An Unorthodox Home Security Tip. – ‘People prey on your innocence.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, if you’re gonna get home security tips, you should probably get them from a former Secret Service agent.

That’s exactly who this fella is!

His name is Scott and and he took to TikTok to share a home security tip for folks who can’t afford a legit security system.

Scott told viewers, “Some of you are going to think this is stupid or goofy. I can’t wait to see the comments. But, some of you might like it. And I don’t care if you like it or don’t like it. Hopefully, this might help somebody.”

He said that if you’re home alone and someone unexpectedly know knocks on your door, don’t answer it.

Scott added, “You don’t owe anybody jack… People prey on your innocence.”

He then said that people who have Amazon Alexas or something similar can tell their device to bark like a dog.

I bet you had never thought of that before, had you?

Check out the video.

What To Do If You Don’t Have A Pet… #safetytip #outsidethebox #dogbark #trending #scottbrysonbts

He knows a thing or two about security…

