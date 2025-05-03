A Homeowner Warned Dog Owners About Using Mulch In Their Yards. – ‘We started finding all kinds of pieces of plastic, metal.’

Great, another thing for pet owners to worry about…

A woman named Amanda took to TikTok to warn viewers about the danger that yard mulch poses to dogs.

Amanda said that one day she noticed her dog wasn’t acting right and she got worried and her husband took the dog to the vet.

The vet told Amanda’s husband that there was a mass in the dog’s stomach but that they couldn’t figure out what it was or why it was making their dog sick.

Amanda and her husband decided to let the vet perform exploratory surgery on their dog and the vet asked her, “Where could your dog have gotten pieces of plastic, pieces of metal, twine, in his stomach?”

Amanda and her husband looked around their yard and she said, “We couldn’t find anything in the yard, so we started messing around in the mulch. Well, guess what? We started finding all kinds of pieces of plastic, metal, just in the mulch we had put down.”

She said that she found twine, plastic, and metal in the mulch she put down again this year.

Amanda told viewers, “Please, when you put mulch down this year, make sure you don’t have parts and pieces in there that could potentially cost you your dog’s life or a very expensive vet bill.”

Be careful with that stuff if you have furry friends!

You’ve gotta be vigilant.

