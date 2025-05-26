A Lawyer Warned People Against Traveling With Royal Caribbean Cruises. – ‘Probably would have caused them to have to cancel the cruise.’

If you’ve been planning on taking a cruise anytime soon, I have a feeling that this viral TikTok video might change your mind.

It comes to us from a lawyer named Spencer who had a lot of terrible things to say about Royal Caribbean cruises.

Spencer said an inspection of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship brought to light some serious violations.

He told viewers that raw eggs and meat were refrigerated at the wrong temperature on the ship. Spencer added that some restaurant employees with open wounds were handling ice.

Spencer continued and told viewers that some kind of sickness was loose on the ship and that kids at daycare centers had sever gastrointestinal problems.

He said, “The daycare center failed to follow the protocols for referring them to the Medical Center and for reporting these things as acute gastrointestinal illnesses, projectile diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps to the CDC, potentially allowing these poor kids to spread a potential norovirus to their parents and other passengers on the ship.”

Spencer said the CDC gave the ship a score of 86, which he calls “barely satisfactory.”

He added, “One point less, which is an 85, would have been an unsatisfactory evaluation, which probably would have caused them to have to cancel the cruise. Quite frankly, I think they should have.”

Take a look at the video.

Spencer posted a follow-up video and said that the ship didn’t provide a report saying workers had corrected the problems.

He said, “The ship is sailing, and it’s got passengers on board right now, but I sure hope that Royal Caribbean has done at least enough to correct these issues, but they should have at least reported it to the CDC.”

@cruiseshiplawyer We discuss how the CDC found dozens of health violations during a spot inspection of #royalcaribbean Caribbean’s #Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, which barely met the minimum score to be considered seaworthy. The cruise line has not yet filed a corrective report with the CDC, suggesting the issues have not been resolved. As a cruise ship lawyer, I urge passengers to keep their hands clean and have a safe cruise. #RoyalCaribbean #CruiseShipSafety #CDCInspection #CruiseLawyer ♬ original sound – Spencer Aronfeld

This sounds like a cruise from HELL.

