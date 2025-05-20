Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To-Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

Look, I get it.

You’re out with some friends, you paid way too much for this drink, and you just want to take it with you to get your money’s worth of buzz.

But in a lot of places, that’s straight up illegal, and it’s not just your butt on the line, as described by TikTok user @nilla.wafercookies:

“I’m a server, and you’re a stranger, and you’re asking me to break the law for you?”

“There’s no way that I’m giving you a to go cup for your ******* strawberry Margarita. I don’t trust you.”

“And it’s like, ‘oh, I’ll give you a tip, whatever.’ No.”

“The best answer to this, because I know people can try to test your boundaries as a server, is just being firm and saying, ‘uh, I’m sorry, I like my job.’ Might be a lie, but that’s the best answer.”

Use any excuse you need to end the conversation and preserve your tip.

It’s not worth that extra 5% or whatever they’re offering.

Come on, chug!

Of course, it IS legal in some places.

But the bottom line is:

Cheers to that!

But only at the table.

