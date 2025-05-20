May 20, 2025 at 8:48 am

Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To-Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

by Ben Auxier

Nilla in her car

TikTok/nilla.wafercookie

Look, I get it.

You’re out with some friends, you paid way too much for this drink, and you just want to take it with you to get your money’s worth of buzz.

But in a lot of places, that’s straight up illegal, and it’s not just your butt on the line, as described by TikTok user @nilla.wafercookies:

Nilla in her car

TikTok/nilla.wafercookie

“I’m a server, and you’re a stranger, and you’re asking me to break the law for you?”

Nilla in her car

TikTok/nilla.wafercookie

“There’s no way that I’m giving you a to go cup for your ******* strawberry Margarita. I don’t trust you.”

Nilla in her car

TikTok/nilla.wafercookie

“And it’s like, ‘oh, I’ll give you a tip, whatever.’ No.”

Nilla in her car

TikTok/nilla.wafercookie

“The best answer to this, because I know people can try to test your boundaries as a server, is just being firm and saying, ‘uh, I’m sorry, I like my job.’ Might be a lie, but that’s the best answer.”

@nilla.wafercookie

How to make more money as a server #server #serverlife #servertiktok #servertips #waiter #restaurant #waitressing #waitressingstory #waitressingstory #waitressstories #servers #restaurant #waiters #restauranttiktok #tips #tippingculture #tippingculture #servertok #servertipmoney #restaurantlife #restaurantindustry #rude #rudecustomers #tablemanners #goingouttoeat

♬ original sound – Nilla

Use any excuse you need to end the conversation and preserve your tip.

2025 04 28 16 29 58 Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

It’s not worth that extra 5% or whatever they’re offering.

2025 04 28 16 30 13 Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

Come on, chug!

2025 04 28 16 30 21 Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

Of course, it IS legal in some places.

2025 04 28 16 30 37 Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

But the bottom line is:

2025 04 28 16 31 10 Customers Always Ask This Waitress For To Go Cup For Boozy Drinks, But She Always Refuses To Help Them Break The Law

Cheers to that!

But only at the table.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter