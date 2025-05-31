A Neighbor Yelled At Her About Her Dog And Insulted Her, So She Didn’t Hold Back And Got A Messy Revenge

A lot of us have neighbors like this…

Folks who freak out about other people walking their dogs in the vicinity of their precious lawns.

It’s ridiculous!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit finally had enough.

Check out what she did to get some revenge!

A special gift for a neighbor who insulted me and my dog. “I (44f) live in an upper-middle class neighborhood that’s pretty vast. 75 or so homes, built between 1970s-90s. No HOA, but a neighborhood association and crime watch org, neither of which I am a part of. We purchased the home in 2021. Everyone we’ve met have been very friendly for the most part. My children are teenagers, so we haven’t explored much of our neighborhood. We often see other people that I assume live elsewhere, park in front of my home or near it to walk our neighborhood as well. A couple of years ago, we adopted a puppy. I checked out the distance of the bordering streets of our neighborhood (one of which our home sits on) and found it is 3.20 miles, so walking the outer edges of the neighborhood became my normal dog walking route. A few weeks ago, our local park was closed for renovations, so I began exploring all the connecting streets inside my neighborhood to give him new things to see and smell.

Howdy, neighbors!

This of course gave opportunity to meet new neighbors. I have in ear buds on walks, so it’s mostly simple pleasantries, sometimes a quick conversation. It’s been largely lovely until a couple of days ago. Walking in about the middle of a new street we had not been on before (there isn’t much through traffic) I noticed a (60ish, M) in his yard by his garage. I gave a cursory smile and wave but noticed he was speaking. Taking my earbud out as I walked towards his yard I asked “what was that”? He replied ” keep your dog off my grass.” I was a little shocked by the rudeness and tone so I replied with a sort of giggle ” he wasn’t near your grass, but ok”.

This guy was a real charmer!

I’m shaking my head, walking away. Louder now, he yells ” I don’t give a ****, it’s my grass and I don’t want the dog on it”. I was almost too stunned to speak but I managed “well, I don’t want strange bloated men barking orders at me, so when he ***** in your yard, you can say something, until then go **** yourself”! I’m walking fast, calling my husband, completely enraged. I was literally carrying a bag of **** in my hand because I’m not a jerk and I pick up after my dog. I’m about two streets over when I see a black suburban creeping past a stop sign. It’s him. I recognized it from his driveway.

Jeez!

He’s speeding up to me, I think to run me or my dog over. We hop into someone’s yard off the curb. He speeds by and yells “**** you, *****” while giving me his fat, red finger out of the window. Now, I’m smoking with anger, my dog is confused but, he just let me know that no one is home at his house. I circled back and opened my steaming bag in the center of his driveway, being careful to gauge where his tires would hit. It was a heavy load too, about 4 turds. But, it wasn’t enough, I’m still angry. I go home look up his address, find his name, socials, all that. His birthday is in two days- I smile cause I know I’ll have a special present for him. I called my most unhinged friend that happens to have two dogs, she’s happy to collect samples for me.

Yuck…

At home, I do the same and in two days time, have a ripe pile of **** from three dogs. I purchased a manilla envelope, grab some Easter crinkle confetti paper and some gloves to get working his birthday present. I’m sure to grab the envelopes with bubble wrap on the inside. I address it to him and write “happy birthday” in large letters underneath, stuff it with dog **** and fill just the top with enough crinkle paper that’s it’s hard to see what’s inside.

Surprise!

I walk it, alone, to his home on his birthday and put it in his paper box very early then I come back at mail time and wait on the nearest cross street, hidden. I see him come out directly after the mail truck, he grabs my manilla envelope! Yessss! I can taste the revenge on my tongue. I’m about to walk the opposite direction home but I see him opening the envelope! A front row seat, this is beautiful. He is half way up his driveway when I hear “what the ****?” as he’s trying to fling **** from his hand. I start running I know he was going to instinctively look around. I’m out of there, my heart was jackhammering in my chest. I’m out on a main road before I slow down to a normal walk and made it back home without incident. This was two days ago and I haven’t quit laughing since and I think I’m satisfied – for now anyway.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is why you don’t give people with dogs a hard time!

One reason, anyway.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.