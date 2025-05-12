May 12, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Planet Fitness Member Said A Worker There Sent Her A Disturbing Text Message. – ‘He decided to go into the system to breach my privacy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the kind of story that makes people, and women in particular, never want to give out their personal information…even if it is for a gym membership.

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and told viewers a creepy story about an interaction she had with a pushy worker at her gym.

Emily said she got a random text message that read, “40 plus male Asian/Islander (prefers Asian Islander as opposed to Filipino for historical reasons). TRULY, MADLY AND DEEPLY IN LOVE WITH YOU.”

She sent back a question mark because she was confused.

Emily continued that the man then wrote, “It’s Phinn from Planet Fitness. How you been?”

She recognized the man because he works the front desk at her gym.

Emily said, “Now he decided to go into the system to breach my privacy and text me a personal message.”

She texted him back and said that he was being unprofessional and creepy.

The man texted back, “I just want to explore you. What makes you laugh. What makes you happy.”

Emily reported the incident to her gym and the man who texted her was fired.

She said, “He sends me a ‘termination of employment letter.'”

She explained that he tried to joke about getting fired but he said he still wanted to take her out on a date.

Emily was upset because the gym never let her know that the man had been fired for his actions.

The man also texted her, “What’s your next challenge? You want me to crawl or you want me to jump?”

He escalated the situation by sending her a picture of himself with a rose in her mouth.

Emily said she wasn’t happy about the whole situation and that she canceled her gym membership.

Let’s take a look at the video.

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.37.25 AM A Planet Fitness Member Said A Worker There Sent Her A Disturbing Text Message. He decided to go into the system to breach my privacy.

Another individual offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.37.39 AM A Planet Fitness Member Said A Worker There Sent Her A Disturbing Text Message. He decided to go into the system to breach my privacy.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.37.54 AM A Planet Fitness Member Said A Worker There Sent Her A Disturbing Text Message. He decided to go into the system to breach my privacy.

