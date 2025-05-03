A Renter Said Her Landlord Told Her The Deal Was Off Two Days Before She Was Supposed To Move Into Her Apartment

Just like job hunting, apartment hunting SUCKS.

You get jerked around all the time, landlords aren’t upfront with you, and you never know if a deal is really a deal.

A woman named Anhelica took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had when she thought she’d secured an apartment to move into.

Anhelica said she had an apartment on hold and had already signed the lease when she got a call two days before she was supposed to move in and was told the apartment is an ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) apartment.

She said, “There is nothing that indicated that on my application or my lease for sure.”

Anhelica took a look at the apartment and decided she didn’t want it anymore.

The property management folks told her they had another, non-ADA unit available, and that they’d give her two free weeks on her lease because of the inconvenience.

Anhelica was told that she’d have a lease the next day and that her move-in date was moved from a Saturday to the following Wednesday so the unit could be cleaned and painted.

But then Anhelica found out this unit would be more expensive.

In fact, it would be $300 more because it has a backyard.

Anhelica said, “I get the price difference between an ADA and a regular unit, but you’re also telling me last minute. You told me two days before my original move-in date. I think that you guys should make something work.”

She was frustrated, but the unit was her only option.

She explained, “I don’t have time. My lease is up with my apartment Thursday or Friday. So I’m probably going to have to do it anyway.”

Anhelica posted a follow-up video and said that she emailed the property manager and demanded to pay the original price she was told.

The property manager agreed.

Good for her!

Some property management companies out there are AWFUL.

It’s tough to find a good one, honestly.

