‘They told me that I should’ve called 911 and that it was my fault.’ – A Ride Share Customer Said She Was Scammed By Her Lyft Driver And The Company Didn’t Care

You always need to be aware of your surroundings AND your driver when you ride from companies like Lyft and Uber.

And here’s another good example of why…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the alarming experience she had on a Lyft ride.

The woman said she was in a car with a Lyft driver and after five minutes, the driver canceled the ride on his app.

The man then told her she needed to pay him in cash for the ride.

She said, “Unfortunately, I had cash that day and so I gave him the money that I had on me.”

The TikTokker said she was worried about her safety because the app had been turned off.

She said, “I reported it to Lyft. They told me that I should’ve called 911 and that it was my fault for giving him money.”

The woman said that the same thing happened to her roommate not long after her experience.

She asked, “Is this a thing that Lyft drivers are doing now?”

This Lyft driver was sketchy as hell…

They needed to have called the police.

