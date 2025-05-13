Starbucks Worker Thought A Customer Was Drinking Coffee From A Different Store, So He Asked Him to Leave

Can’t a guy just sit and relax at Starbucks and enjoy a cup of coffee?

Well, I guess it depends on where you are and WHO you are…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when he went to a Starbucks location…and let’s just say that it didn’t go well.

The man was sitting at a table in a Starbucks store when an employee walked up to him and asked if he’d bought a drink there.

The TikTokker said, “I’m just trying to drink my Starbucks, man. Can I help you?”

The worker said, “The new store policy is that you have to make a purchase at the location in order to use our lobby.”

The man replied, “I’m just trying to drink my Starbucks, buddy.”

The TikTok user told the worker that he’s homeless. He added that another employee told him that the manager would be able to take one look at him and would know that he didn’t belong in the store.

The TikTokker said, “I want to see him do that. Are you the boss she was talking about?”

The employee again told him the store policy and walked away.

Here’s the video.

In a follow-up video, another man walked up to the TikTokker with the employee and told him to stop recording.

The TikTokker again said he is homeless and the man said, “I’m sorry for your situation.”

One of the workers then told him, “At this point we disengage and call for assistance.”

The caption to the video reads, “Starbucks had no choice but to call LAPD.”

This doesn't seem very fair…

