A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldn’t Handle It
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never taken a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck and I don’t see that happening in my future, so I get all my information about these futuristic videos through TikTok videos.
And this one ain’t pretty!
Yes, these machines look like they could drive through quicksand, but I guess appearance isn’t everything.
A TikTokker named Tareq posted a video and showed a Cybertruck on a snowy street…and let’s just say that the driver was having a pretty hard time…
The video was shot in Montreal, Canada and it showed a Cybertruck’s wheels spinning while the driver tried to get out of a parking space.
That’s not a good look, is it…?
Check out the video.
@tareq2022khan
Snow in Montreal 16.02.2025
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker made a hilarious comment.
And this viewer got a big kick out of this.
This is surprising AND hilarious.
And everyone loves to see it – except the owner, I guess.
