A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldn’t Handle It

I’ve never taken a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck and I don’t see that happening in my future, so I get all my information about these futuristic videos through TikTok videos.

And this one ain’t pretty!

Yes, these machines look like they could drive through quicksand, but I guess appearance isn’t everything.

A TikTokker named Tareq posted a video and showed a Cybertruck on a snowy street…and let’s just say that the driver was having a pretty hard time…

The video was shot in Montreal, Canada and it showed a Cybertruck’s wheels spinning while the driver tried to get out of a parking space.

That’s not a good look, is it…?

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker made a hilarious comment.

And this viewer got a big kick out of this.

This is surprising AND hilarious.

And everyone loves to see it – except the owner, I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁