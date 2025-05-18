May 18, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldn’t Handle It

by Matthew Gilligan

a truck stuck in the snow

TikTok/@tareq2022khan

I’ve never taken a ride in a Tesla Cybertruck and I don’t see that happening in my future, so I get all my information about these futuristic videos through TikTok videos.

And this one ain’t pretty!

Yes, these machines look like they could drive through quicksand, but I guess appearance isn’t everything.

A TikTokker named Tareq posted a video and showed a Cybertruck on a snowy street…and let’s just say that the driver was having a pretty hard time…

cybertruck stuck in the snow

TikTok/@tareq2022khan

The video was shot in Montreal, Canada and it showed a Cybertruck’s wheels spinning while the driver tried to get out of a parking space.

a truck on a snowy street

TikTok/@tareq2022khan

That’s not a good look, is it…?

tesla cybertruck on a snowy street

TikTok/@tareq2022khan

Check out the video.

@tareq2022khan

Snow in Montreal 16.02.2025

♬ Issa Snow Day – Nick Kosir

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.28.29 PM A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldnt Handle It

Another TikTokker made a hilarious comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.28.36 PM A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldnt Handle It

And this viewer got a big kick out of this.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.28.45 PM A Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck When It Snowed And It Left People Wondering Why A Truck Couldnt Handle It

This is surprising AND hilarious.

And everyone loves to see it – except the owner, I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter