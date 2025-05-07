May 7, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Texas Roadhouse Worker Talked About The Games That Servers Play In The Back Of Her Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

board game at a texas roadhouse

TikTok/@brittanyspurlock627

If you’ve ever wondered what really goes on in kitchens while you’re sitting at your table at a restaurant, this viral TikTok video will shed some light on the situation.

A Texas Roadhouse worker named Brittany posted the video and showed viewers a game that she and her fellow servers play in the kitchen during their shifts.

board with numbers on it

TikTok/@brittanyspurlock627

Brittany showed viewers a large whiteboard filled with number and she said, “This is one of Texas Roadhouse’s games that we play.”

The numbers correspond to menu items that are sold.

a board with numbers written on it in marker

TikTok/@brittanyspurlock627

If a server sells a specific item on the board, they print out a receipt, pick a number from the board, write it on the receipt, and then the servers have a drawing at the end of the night to see who wins.

The drawing on this particular night rewarded three servers with not having to clean at the end of the night.

Sounds like a fun way to pass the time!

dry erase board in a restaurant

TikTok/@brittanyspurlock627

Check out the video.

@brittanyspurlock627

These games are nice especially when you wanna get out early 🤭 #texasroadhouse #server #servers #serverlife #bartenders #bartendersoftiktok #texasroadhouserolls #texas #roadhouse #foryou #foryoupage #fy #fyp #fyp #fypage #trending #viral

♬ original sound – brittanyspurlock627

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.27.06 AM A Texas Roadhouse Worker Talked About The Games That Servers Play In The Back Of Her Restaurant

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.27.38 AM A Texas Roadhouse Worker Talked About The Games That Servers Play In The Back Of Her Restaurant

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.28.05 AM A Texas Roadhouse Worker Talked About The Games That Servers Play In The Back Of Her Restaurant

There’s some funny business goin’ on back in that kitchen!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter