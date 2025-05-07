A Texas Roadhouse Worker Talked About The Games That Servers Play In The Back Of Her Restaurant

If you’ve ever wondered what really goes on in kitchens while you’re sitting at your table at a restaurant, this viral TikTok video will shed some light on the situation.

A Texas Roadhouse worker named Brittany posted the video and showed viewers a game that she and her fellow servers play in the kitchen during their shifts.

Brittany showed viewers a large whiteboard filled with number and she said, “This is one of Texas Roadhouse’s games that we play.”

The numbers correspond to menu items that are sold.

If a server sells a specific item on the board, they print out a receipt, pick a number from the board, write it on the receipt, and then the servers have a drawing at the end of the night to see who wins.

The drawing on this particular night rewarded three servers with not having to clean at the end of the night.

Sounds like a fun way to pass the time!

Check out the video.

There’s some funny business goin’ on back in that kitchen!

