May 17, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A TikTokker Said That Only Desperate People Eat Food From 7-Eleven

by Matthew Gilligan

food at a 7-Eleven store

TikTok/@robfromtiktok1

If eating food from a gas station is wrong, then I don’t wanna be right!

But I guess in this guy’s eyes, I must be a real loser…

His name is Rob and he took to TikTok to share his thoughts about people who like to buy food items from 7-Eleven.

food at a 7-eleven

TikTok/@robfromtiktok1

Rob showed viewers different hot food options inside a convenience store and he said, “You got to be a real desperate to eat some food from 7-Eleven.”

food for sale at a 7-eleven store

TikTok/@robfromtiktok1

Rob then said, “Of all of the places you can pick, 7-Eleven?”

To each their own, I guess…

hot food at a gas station

TikTok/@robfromtiktok1

Take a look at the video.

@robfromtiktok1

#711

♬ original sound – RobFromTikTok

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.51.44 AM A TikTokker Said That Only Desperate People Eat Food From 7 Eleven

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.51.53 AM A TikTokker Said That Only Desperate People Eat Food From 7 Eleven

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.52.05 AM A TikTokker Said That Only Desperate People Eat Food From 7 Eleven

Those are fightin’ words to some people!

To each their own.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter