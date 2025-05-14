May 14, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A TikTokker Said The Hairstyle She Prefers Led To Her Losing Hair. – ‘Take this as your sign to stop doing slicked back.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve heard that wearing hats a lot can cause people to lose their hair, but this is a new one…

A woman named April posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why they might want to avoid a certain hairstyle is they don’t want to lose some of their coverage up top.

The brief video showed April sipping on a drink…

But if you look closely, you can see that her hair is thinning out in the middle.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Take this as your sign to stop doing slicked back hairstyle every other day.”

Ladies, are you listening…?

Here’s the video.

my favorite hairstyle is causing hair loss 🙃 pls give me hair growth recommendations, thx

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker might be in trouble…

And this individual spoke up.

I guess it’s time for her to try out a new hairstyle…

