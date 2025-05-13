Consumer Spilled The Beans About What Really Goes On At Different Popular Restaurants. – ‘There is no secret menu at Starbucks.’

If you’ve been looking for a behind-the-scenes video about how some restaurants really operate, you’re in the right place!

A TikTokker named Nicole posted a video and gave viewers the inside scoop about how things work at some popular eateries.

Nicole started her video by saying that Applebee’s microwaves its steaks and then puts them on the grill “for a charred look.”

The TikTokker then warned viewers about ordering special, secret drinks at Starbucks.

She said, “There is no secret menu at Starbucks. If you’re ordering drinks like the Clint Eastwood or the Bloody Tuxedo, they’re just gonna get annoyed with you and put decaf in your coffee.”

Nicole then moved on to a popular Mexican restaurant and said, “If you like the rice from Chipotle the secret is that they put half lemon, half lime juice on their rice.”

Next, she told viewers, “A former Chick-fil-A employee says that all of the food is actually really fresh. They bread the chicken themselves, they squeeze the lemons for the lemonade. And if there’s any extra cool wraps at night, they get to take them home.”

She added, “With the exception of the waffle fries that come in frozen.”

Surprisingly, Nicole then said about Uber Eats delivery drivers, “The delivery fee is not a tip for the drivers. So tip your drivers.”

Then the TikTokker headed to the movies!

Nicole told viewers, “A seven dollar tub of popcorn at the movie theater costs nine cents for them to make.”

She continued and said that the desserts at Chili’s are not made fresh and are instead delivered frozen to the restaurants.

Nicole then said that a Panera employee told her the company’s bread comes in fresh every day, they use good ingredients, and that it is a “really honest company.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

This is some serious inside info!

