‘I need a therapist. I have trauma.’ – A TikTokker Talked About Her Bizarre First Date That Went Off the Rails
by Matthew Gilligan
Fact: you never know what you’re gonna get on a first date.
I guess that’s part of the fun of the whole experience, but things don’t always work out for the best…
A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the bizarre first date she had with a guy who can definitely be described as “overzealous.”
Lauren told viewers, “I just got back from the most horrifying first day of my life, and I need a therapist. I have trauma.”
She said she knew the guy she went out with casually on social media and that he seemed like a nice guy, so she decided to go out with him.
Lauren met the man at a restaurant and she said, “He’s sitting there all nice, you know, in his little outfit. He’s looking good, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be nice.’”
She said everything went fine…until she came back from a trip to the bathroom.
Lauren said…“There’s a book on the table.”
Watch the first video Lauren posted below and then watch Part 2, because this story ain’t over yet!
Check out the video.
@laurenhatesmondays
YES I AM SITTING IN MY TOILET I WAS IM SHOCK OK. Modern dating is SO WEIRD. I have to edit together the other parts 😭 #fyp #storytime
In Lauren’s second video, she said that the book the man placed on the table had 100 photos of the two of them…but she’d never taken a picture with him before.
She said, “At first I was confused, horrified. Where did you get these?”
It turns out that the man used AI to make the photos to make it look like they were a couple.
Lauren continued, “He kept flipping the pages of the book, and it just got progressively worse. And by the way, like if you were to see this man, you would be like, ‘Oh, he’s really cute, and he’s probably normal, and he definitely wouldn’t have a scrapbook full of AI-generated pictures of me and him on our first date.’”
She added, “That was insane, and I don’t think I’m going to be going out on a date again for a while.”
@laurenhatesmondays
Yes this is a real story I kid you not #fyp #storytime #worstdate #part2
Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person had a hard time with this video.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTok user asked a question.
Stories like this make people never want to go on dates anymore…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · ai, artificial intellgence, dating, first dates, relationships, tiktok, top, video, viral
