May 13, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘I need a therapist. I have trauma.’ – A TikTokker Talked About Her Bizarre First Date That Went Off the Rails

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about a bad date

TikTok/@laurenhatesmondays

Fact: you never know what you’re gonna get on a first date.

I guess that’s part of the fun of the whole experience, but things don’t always work out for the best…

A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the bizarre first date she had with a guy who can definitely be described as “overzealous.”

woman talking about a bad first date

TikTok/@laurenhatesmondays

Lauren told viewers, “I just got back from the most horrifying first day of my life, and I need a therapist. I have trauma.”

She said she knew the guy she went out with casually on social media and that he seemed like a nice guy, so she decided to go out with him.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@laurenhatesmondays

Lauren met the man at a restaurant and she said, “He’s sitting there all nice, you know, in his little outfit. He’s looking good, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be nice.’”

She said everything went fine…until she came back from a trip to the bathroom.

Lauren said…“There’s a book on the table.”

Watch the first video Lauren posted below and then watch Part 2, because this story ain’t over yet!

woman with a flustered expression

TikTok/@laurenhatesmondays

Check out the video.

@laurenhatesmondays

YES I AM SITTING IN MY TOILET I WAS IM SHOCK OK. Modern dating is SO WEIRD. I have to edit together the other parts 😭 #fyp #storytime

♬ original sound – Lauren

In Lauren’s second video, she said that the book the man placed on the table had 100 photos of the two of them…but she’d never taken a picture with him before.

She said, “At first I was confused, horrified. Where did you get these?”

It turns out that the man used AI to make the photos to make it look like they were a couple.

Lauren continued, “He kept flipping the pages of the book, and it just got progressively worse. And by the way, like if you were to see this man, you would be like, ‘Oh, he’s really cute, and he’s probably normal, and he definitely wouldn’t have a scrapbook full of AI-generated pictures of me and him on our first date.’”

She added, “That was insane, and I don’t think I’m going to be going out on a date again for a while.”

@laurenhatesmondays

Yes this is a real story I kid you not #fyp #storytime #worstdate #part2

♬ original sound – Lauren

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a hard time with this video.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 3.34.47 PM I need a therapist. I have trauma. A TikTokker Talked About Her Bizarre First Date That Went Off the Rails

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 3.35.09 PM I need a therapist. I have trauma. A TikTokker Talked About Her Bizarre First Date That Went Off the Rails

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 3.35.24 PM I need a therapist. I have trauma. A TikTokker Talked About Her Bizarre First Date That Went Off the Rails

Stories like this make people never want to go on dates anymore…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter