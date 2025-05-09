May 9, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Traveler Said She Found A Glitch When She Tried To Pick Her Seat On A Delta Airlines Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about picking out seats on a plane

TikTok/@bbqjalapeno

Come on, Delta Airlines!

Don’t make things more complicated than they need to be!

A woman named Sara posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the glitch she encountered when she tried to pick her seat while booking a flight.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@bbqjalapeno

Sara told viewers, “So I’m booking a flight. This plane is a narrow body, obviously, and has 49 rows. But over at the top, it says that this is an Airbus 330.”

The TikTokker wasn’t buying it, because she knew that Airbus A330s have three rows of seats, not two.

Sara said, “It can’t be an Airbus 320 either because an Airbus 320 cannot have 49 seats. It’s not that long.”

seating chart on a plane

TikTok/@bbqjalapeno

She continued, “It has to be the Boeing 757, which is the longest narrow-body that Boeing makes. Because if you move up to the 767, 777, Dreamliner, those are obviously all wide bodies.”

She’s pretty sharp!

young woman with long hair

TikTok/@bbqjalapeno

Check out the video.

@bbqjalapeno

Stating the obvious but @delta there’s a glitch on your website #plane #planespotting #airbus #boeing #fyp

♬ original sound – sara

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.38.34 PM A Traveler Said She Found A Glitch When She Tried To Pick Her Seat On A Delta Airlines Flight

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.38.54 PM A Traveler Said She Found A Glitch When She Tried To Pick Her Seat On A Delta Airlines Flight

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.39.20 PM A Traveler Said She Found A Glitch When She Tried To Pick Her Seat On A Delta Airlines Flight

Care to explain, Delta Airlines…?

