A Traveler Said She Had a Premonition, And Then Someone Tried to Get Into His Hotel Room. – ‘I’m ready to go home now.’

Always trust your gut!

If something feels wrong, it probably is.

A man named Demetrius felt that things were off when he stayed at a hotel room and it turned out that he was right…

Demetrius posted a video on TikTok and explained what happened.

Demetrius said he went out of town for a weekend and stayed at a Hilton hotel with his wife.

But something didn’t feel right about the hotel, so the TikTokker decided to pile the furniture in the hotel room against the door.

He told viewers, “At 10:30, somebody tried to come in our room. Called front desk, they said it’s an engineer. You gotta follow your first mind.”

Demetrius told viewers, “I’m ready to go home now.”

He left the Hilton location a one-star review.

The folks at the hotel responded to the review and wrote, “Thank you for posting, we are very sorry that we frightened you. Yes, it was our evening shift engineer who was mistakenly under the impression your room was still out of order. Clearly a communication error on our end, our apologies!”

This was a pretty creepy situation!

