A Truck Owner Shared A Hack For Getting Rid Of Sun Damage On His Vehicle. – ‘Just wipe it on after you clean the.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is a new one!

A man named Bodhi took to TikTok to show viewers a hack that he claims helps out with the sun damage on his vehicle.

Bodhi wiped a rag on the faded parts of his Toyota Tacoma and said, “This is coconut oil and white vinegar mixed half and half. Just wipe it on after you clean the car.”

He addd, “Definitely last through many rains. It takes months and months and months for this to wear off.”

Bodhi then said, “So, once that dries a little bit, it’s basically gonna look like that. Look how much of a difference that is.”

Take a look at the video.

Coconut oil and vinegar for a faded car paint hack. All natural no chemicals and lasts months. #coconutoil #autopaint #fadedpaint #lifehack #whitevinegar

Check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked a question…

We have a feeling you’ve never seen anything like this before…

It could hold you over when you don’t have cash for a permanent fix.

