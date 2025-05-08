A Walmart Shopper Called Out The Store For Falsely Advertising The Weight Of Their Steaks

Always check the labels on the food you buy!

Because you never know when something like this might happen…

A shopper posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went sideways when he closely inspected a pack of Angus beef at a Walmart store.

The man showed viewers a ribeye steak family pack and he said, “I see this thing with the most ridiculous price. And I know for a fact that these are not three pounds.”

The price on the package said that it weighed 3.1 pounds and the cost was $49.51.

The TikTokker said, “Let’s go to Produce because this can’t be right. One piece of steak is not $50.”

The man placed the meat on a scale…and the scale read 0.92 lb.

He said, “I ******* told you. Look, so you see I’m not making this **** up.”

He weighed the steak again and it showed the same numbers.

That’s not a good look, Walmart…

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

I think this qualifies as false advertising…

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read a story that reveals Earth’s priciest precious metal isn’t gold or platinum and costs over $10,000 an ounce!