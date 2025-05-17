She Got Really Sick And Was No Longer Able To Take Care Of Her Family, So Her Husband Told Her He Wants A Divorce After Twenty-Three Years Of Marriage

Ask and you shall receive!

That sounds good on paper, but be careful what you wish for, my friends…

This couple had what sounds like a pretty happy marriage until the wife got really sick.

Now the husband wants a divorce, and the wife’s not sure if she made the right decision.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for giving my husband exactly what he asked for? “Me (45) and hubby (42) have been together for 23 years. During those years we’ve been a strong couple and I did everything in my power to create a home that we could grow old in together. I handled all of our finances, taxes, expenses, the kids, the pets (2 dogs, 2 cats, and a snake). I gave affection and made myself available to him whenever he needed. Over the past number of years my health has been in decline. I’ll admit I haven’t always handled it well. He’d complain that I needed to do more to take care of myself and so I did.

This sounds rough…

At the height of things I was seeing 8 different doctors, taking 10 different medications several times a day and working a full time job. I just kept getting worse. I needed to sleep 12 hour days just to function but I did it and adjusted everything so that no one would be impacted by my declining health.

Her health got even worse.

About 3 weeks ago I was in bad shape. He told me to go to the emergency room. I said that I would Uber so that it wouldn’t impact his schedule. However, on the day I was so afraid that I asked him to take me. Later, when it was time to go home I felt overwhelmed by what happened and I asked him to pick me up. I should have just Ubered like I said because he came to get me and he was so upset we ended up getting into a huge fight.

He seems to have forgotten about the marriage vow “in sickness and in health.”

He said I was inconsiderate of his needs and that I should move out. I told him I was not going to move out and that if he was unhappy he should leave. He proceeded to tell me that I was incapable of taking care of the house and the family in my condition and I should do the right thing and leave. I wasn’t going to leave the family I built and the life I’d worked so hard to create so time went by (2 weeks) we talked and he told me that he wanted to be single. He didn’t want to be married to me anymore and that the sorrow he was feeling was so deep that he didn’t know how he was going to get better but that he knew it was inevitable that our marriage would end.

This is awful…

A couple of weeks before my birthday I gathered the courage to offer him a one month no contact split and he giddily accepted it only to come to tell me that I better not try to stop him from seeing his daughter.

I broke down sobbing because this man whom I’ve loved for half my life is treating me like I’m this evil villain hell bent on hurting him. In that moment I yelled at him with tears in my eyes that I know the only person he never wants to see again is me and I’ll find a way to come to terms with it but that for 30 days he isn’t welcome in my home. I blocked him from my phone and stopped sharing my location.

She’s not sure if she did the right thing.

I told our daughter (15) that I will support whatever she wants to do and I will be there for her no matter what. She chose to stay but keeps the lines of communication open with her dad. I think that’s healthy and I’m so proud of her but folks are telling me I was wrong to let him leave. AITA here?”

What a horrible husband to turn on his wife when she is already suffering.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

You asked for it, dude!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.