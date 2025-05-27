She Dropped Off Her Husband And Step-Daughter At Home, And Said She Was Going To Return To Her Family Reunion. But Now Her Step-Daughter Is Upset With Her.

When you have young children or step children, they will sometimes get board at family events and want to go home early.

What would you do if your step-child was upset because you were going to go back to your family reunion after dropping her and your husband off at home?

That is what the step-mom in this story is dealing with, and she isn’t sure if she should have told her step-daughter where she was going.

AITA for telling step child where I’m going? Okay, so recently I had a family reunion on my family’s side. My husband and step daughter (7) came with me as well. After an hour or 2 my step daughter wanted to go home as she became tired and bored.

This seems very reasonable.

My husband wanted to leave and just wanted me to drop them off at the house and to go back and enjoy time with my family since we haven’t seen each other in a while. I did drop them off but when I did my step daughter got upset and angry that I was going back to the family reunion and told me that it’s not fair. (My husband has her every other weekend) the family reunion was on a Saturday. I told her that I wanted to spend more time with my side of the family for a little longer and my husband was also trying to explain that to her as well.

It is a valuable lesson for kids to learn that not everything is all about them.

She started freaking out saying that it’s her weekend and we do what she wants during that time. Her dad told her what activities he wanted to do with her but she was still mad even when I left and she started crying. After I came back she ignored me. AITA for leaving😶

Not at all. This child sounds at least somewhat spoiled, and it is good for her to learn that not everything in life is about her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Dad can take her to do something fun if he wants.

Kids throw fits, no big deal.

Yup, she can spend time with her family if she wants.

This person says kids don’t dictate plans.

Yes, this child needed to learn this lesson.

This child learned a lesson that was long overdue.

