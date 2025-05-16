She Cut Ties After Her Father Secretly Sold Her Dog To Fund His Gambling Habit, But Now Her Family Is Pressuring Her To Forgive Him

Some betrayals cut so deep that no apology could ever fix the damage.

So, what would you do if the one person you were supposed to trust the most betrayed you during the hardest time of your life?

Would you forgive them and try to move forward?

Or would you walk away for good as soon as you got the chance?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision after her father sells her dog.

Here’s the full story.

AITAH for refusing to contact my father after he sold my dog? My dog was really important to me. He was my unofficial emotional support animal after my mother died of cancer. Sometimes, I would spend ages crying, and he helped me through that trauma. After my mother died, my father changed… he started drinking more beer and gambling. After that, he got laid off due to not showing up to work. After he got fired, he stopped drinking (or so he claimed) and started looking for new jobs. Since he was still a man of his word, I trusted him when he said he got a new, higher-paying one.

She came home from school and couldn’t find her dog anywhere.

But one day, when I got home from school, my dog was nowhere to be found. I printed out several “MISSING” posters and made some calls to the local shelter, trusting that people would find him soon. My community was quite efficient when it came to finding missing pets, after all. Then, my father went home and told me he ripped out all my posters. Turns out, he sold my dog, my emotional support animal who helped me mourn, who I always relied on. He did NOT find a job, and all these hours he spent “searching for a job” were actually him gambling for money. He did end up finding a job, though. I was heartbroken. I was 14 at the time, so I couldn’t do anything, but after I got into college, I moved into my own apartment and cut all my ties with him, because who would live with that monster?

Even her aunt turned on her.

Recently, he told my aunt that I moved out and wouldn’t contact him. He did not provide any additional context about how he sold my dog, so when my aunt messaged me, she called me ungrateful. My aunt was someone I relied on, since she was my mother’s sister and understood my grief. So yeah, that stung. A lot. When I told her why I cut off contact, she just… dismissed it. She said I needed to deal with it. Why? Why should I deal with it when my dog, who always listened as I wept, who comforted me when I was down, got sold like some plaything that someone got tired of? AITA?

Ouch. It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but maybe he’s in a better place today.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer her.

According to this comment, there’s no coming back from that betrayal.

As this person points out, she chose a healthy way to deal with it.

This person suggests cutting contact with the aunt, too.

For this person, it’s much bigger than just betrayal.

She did the right thing.

Who she chooses to have in her life is entirely her decision, and no one else’s.

