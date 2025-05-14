Homeowner Moved Into A New Neighborhood, But Then One Of Neighbors Told Her That She Had To Host A Party For All The Neighbors Within Two Weeks

Moving into a new home is a lot of work, and for most people, it takes weeks (or even months) before you feel fully moved in.

What would you do if one of your new neighbors told you that it was a tradition for people moving into the neighborhood to host a large party two weeks after moving?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she thought it had to be a joke.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not following my neighborhoods “tradition”? I (f25) have just moved into a neighborhood a couple weeks ago and so far it has been very peaceful. From the neighbors that have came up to me, everyone has been very friendly and welcoming which I really appreciate since I’m not from around the town. I have noticed that some neighbors have been having frequent parties the last couple of weeks but I chalked it up to it being celebrations since I know one neighbor’s daughter just graduated high school, and July 4th is coming up. I have been to some of these parties to get to know the other neighbors better and one person who really stands out to me is this one neighbor, Melinda. (Not her actual name)

Who has time to throw a party just after moving in?

At a neighbors party she came up to me and introduced herself and we talked for a while. This is when I learned about the “Newest Neighbor Party”. Apparently, the newest neighbor is supposed to throw a grand party showing off their home and entertain the neighborhood as a whole thing. Melinda told me since I was the newest neighbor, it was my duty to throw the party. I thought Melinda was joking when she told me this as it didn’t make sense to me and I laughed. This seemed to have had made Melinda a little angry, as she said she was serious and it was a tradition in the neighborhood and that I had 2 weeks to host a party.

I can’t believe they actually just showed up.

This was 2 weeks ago. Yesterday was the day I was supposed to do this “tradition” but I happily stayed in bed. Melinda and a couple neighbors came and rang on the doorbell but I ignored them and enjoyed binge watching childhood shows. I decided to go outside today and Melinda came up to me furious, saying that I didn’t do the tradition and that I was being a bad neighbor.

Is it really a tradition?

The thing is however, I asked some other people about this “tradition” and they have heard some people do it, but mostly never really mentioned it to be a reoccurring thing that each new person in the neighborhood should do. I told Melinda that I wouldn’t be throwing a party anytime soon as I didn’t feel comfortable with the thought of people coming into my home let alone me having to entertain them.

She can get angry all she wants, nobody can be forced to host a party.

Melinda got angry, saying that the neighborhood is like a “big family” and stormed off. I let it go, but the neighbors that were with Melinda at my house that night have been telling me I should’ve just did the party and that I’m leaving a bad impression. I think my reason is justified, but I’m not really sure. AITA?

That’s pretty bold to demand that someone host a party, and even give a deadline, when you just met them. Who has time to throw a party when you are in the middle of moving?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this weird ‘tradition.’

Exactly, she can’t demand access to your house.

This is the perfect response.

This commenter says to ignore her.

This is a crazy tradition.

This commenter says Melinda is taking friendly too far.

This woman isn’t just rude, she is crazy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.