After Moving Out, This Young Woman’s Mom Found Her Diary And Asked If She Could Read It, But When She Told Her Mom No, Her Mom Kept Pressuring Her To Say Yes

Keeping a diary is a very common thing for people as they are growing up, and it offers a place where they can get out their most inner thoughts.

What would you do if now that you are an adult, your mom found your diary and was saying she should be able to read it even though you don’t want her to?

That is what the daughter in this story is facing, and now her mom is upset that she won’t let her read it.

AITAH for not letting my mom read my secret diary she found? I (19F) recently moved out and left a few boxes at my parents’ house. Last week my mom was going through stuff and found one of my old notebooks – basically like a private diary I used to keep when I was about 14-17.

She texted me and said she had looked at a few pages and found it “interesting” and asked if she could keep it. I told her no, absolutely not, that it was really personal and I didn’t want anyone reading it.

She kept pushing, saying things like “it’s just teenage stuff” and “there’s nothing in there you should be ashamed of.” But honestly, there’s some stuff written inside that… well, if people read it, they might see me differently. And no, it’s not just “teen drama.” Some things are kind of surprising even to me when I look back at it now. When I told her again no, she got super emotional and said I was “hiding things” from my own family. Now even my dad is texting me, saying “just let her see it, what’s the big deal.”

Maybe it’s silly, but even now there’s things I’ve never told anyone – not even my friends. I mean, looking at me today, you’d probably never guess. AITAH?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

