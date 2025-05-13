Homeowner Had To Keep Telling The Neighbors And Their Kids To Say Out Of Their Yard And Driveway, But The Kids Ran Their Bike Into His Truck And Got Hurt

When you move into a new neighborhood, you need to get used to the way things are done in the area.

What would you do if you found out that some neighborhood kids were used to playing in your yard and driveway, but when you asked their parents to not let them anymore, they refused?

That is what happened to the new homeowners in this story, and it didn’t end well.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not paying for my neighbors child’s medical bills? We bought our new house last year. When we first viewed the house, we noticed bikes and children’s toys in the driveway and on the side yard. At our final walkthrough before we signed the final documents and got the keys, we noticed kids in the driveway coloring with sidewalk chalk and riding scooters and bikes. We introduced ourselves to the kids and asked where they lived, they pointed at the house next door.

This was a very responsible thing to do.

After the walkthrough, my SO and myself went to the house the kids pointed out and introduced ourselves to the parents and let them know we were buying the house and would be moving in. We also mentioned that with the trucks coming and us moving things in and out, it was not safe to have the kids in the driveway. All was fine when we moved in, the kids didn’t play in the driveway, but they were still leaving toys and digging in the side yard. We went over and asked the neighbors to please have the kids clean the toys up and stop digging in the yard. The mother said that Mr. and Mrs. X (previous owners) always let the kids try and dig for fossils in the yard and laughed.

How do they not understand that the house has different owners with different rules now?

We said that we were not Mr. and Mrs. X and that we did not want the kids digging or playing in our yard. Then they started up with the bikes in the driveway again. We have cameras facing the front of the house and saw that they would ride in the driveway and the yard, and they were also starting to draw again with the chalk. We again went over to the neighbors house and let them know we did not want the kids playing in our driveway, our yard or drawing on it with chalk. The neighbor again said that Mr. and Mrs. X always let them do it, and again we explained that we were not Mr. and Mrs. X and we did not want them to do this.

It is good that they are documenting this problem.

We also followed this up with a letter to the neighbors and informed that the kids were not allowed to play, dig or draw on our property and sent it certified mail. Fast forward to Sunday. My SO is in the house and I am in the garage cutting wood for some projects. I pulled my truck out of the garage so that I could work. About 20 minutes in, I hear the neighbors kids laughing in the driveway so I went out to see what they were doing. They were riding bikes on the driveway.

They are lucky that is all that happened, it could have been much worse.

I told them to please not ride their bikes on the driveway and go on home. Not five minutes after I said that I heard the kids again, and then heard a scream. One of the kids rode his bike straight into the truck. The neighbor came out screaming at me accusing me of causing this. The other kid told her that wasn’t true and that Kid rode right into the car. My SO came out to see what the commotion was and the neighbor started screaming at SO that we would regret this.

I think I would literally laugh at this guy.

Last night, the father came to our house and said that we are responsible for the medical bills from Kid getting hurt. I told him we are not responsible and that his kids should not even be in our yard. AITA for not paying the medical bills?

No way, don’t pay a dime. And hopefully the kids will learn a lesson that the parents seem incapable of. Stay off people’s property!

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

There is no need to talk to the neighbors anymore.

This might just be true.

This person says to get the police involved.

Hopefully the cameras caught it all.

This commenter says to report the kids to the police.

Don’t pay them, and sue for damages.

