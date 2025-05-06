An Entitled Customer Cut In Line At The Fish And Chips Van, So The Owner Taught Him A Lesson Just By Staying Quiet

Queueing is a common tradition in the UK.

This man had ordered his food from the local Fish and Chips van when someone decided the cut in line.

He chose not to argue, instead waiting silently before making the perfect move.

Read the story below to find out how it ended.

Queue mate! In the UK, we love queuing. It’s a national obsession. Every now and then, you meet someone to whom the rules don’t apply! And I met one this evening.

This man went to order at a local Fish and Chip van.

So, I went to our local Fish and Chip van early. I wanted to order everything for collection in about 30 minutes. Great, I spend the next 25 minutes sitting in the car scrolling through stuff. Then, I got out of the car, and as I assumed my place in the queue.

An entitled customer pushed himself into the queue.

A knob (aka a person to whom normal rules don’t apply) pull up in his bling rover. (It’s a Land Rover that is never going off-road!) He slides out of the car and just heads me off at the queue. Basically, he pushed in.

He calmly collected his order in front of the rude customer.

No sweat, I know my order is being dealt with. So, I waited. He has assumed the wallet-in-hand pose on the counter. At the perfect moment, without a word to the knob, I stepped forward to collect the order. No problem, I’m handed my order. Thanks, knob.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person describes it as “pavement princess.”

While this one calls it “Toorak Tractors.”

This user didn’t quite get the story.

Finally, this one wants to know.

Sometimes, silence serves as the best revenge.

Especially when you can just smile and walk away.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.