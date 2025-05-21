An Impatient Driver Cut In Front Of Customers In A Drive-Thru, So The Employees Made Her Wait Before They Took Her Order

I’m not so sure about these fast food joints with two drive-thru lanes…

It seems to lead to a lot of people cutting each off and getting upset!

But, in the meantime, I hope more employees do what these Mickey D’s workers did.

Take a look at what happened!

McDonald’s Employee gets revenge. “This was not my revenge; but I felt as a customer that I had been avenged in small way. Today while going through/getting to a McDonalds Drive thru, I was going at what I felt was a reasonable and safe parking lot appropriate speed. I had another vehicle (a pickup truck) happily following me through the parking lot to the ordering boxes as well.

Whoa!

As I reach getting to the entrance of the ordering boxes, a woman in her car comes veering in and cuts me off just before the entrance of the ordering boxes. I nearly **** myself because I had to brake pretty hard to avoid a collision, and I know the truck driver behind me was mad because they were laying on their horn pretty good (this woman essentially just cut in line on both of us). I kind of roll my eyes because if someone is in that much of a rush to get some greasy cheeseburgers in them, I will let me be. I just pull up to the second ordering box (I don’t know how common this is, but McDonalds in my area just started making their drive through have two sets of ordering boxes so I guess they can help two drive through customers at a time?).

This lady sounds like a nightmare!

As soon as I get to the ordering box, the McDonalds employee takes my order, and happily tells me my total. At this point I hear some screaming and yelling coming from the other ordering box from the woman who just cut me off, “TAKE MY ORDER! I WAS HERE FIRST!”. I laugh inside kind of thinking that the McDonalds employees probably saw two cars show up suddenly and just decided to take my order first. I figure it was karma shining down on me. I pull up to the pay window and right away I can tell the person collecting money is the one taking orders. Usually at these double drive thrus, the McDonalds employee needs to confirm that I am paying for the correct order (As there is usually two people taking orders at the same time). Today this employee doesn’t she just reconfirms the cost and tells me to pull to the next window. As I pull away from the pay window I hear car horns, and a moment later I see the truck (not the rude woman in the car) that was behind me before is pulling up to the pay window.

These folks were doing the Lord’s work!

As I get my food, my gut feeling is validated; seems like they keep the drive through windows open when its nice out, so I can hear the employees talking amongst themselves. Employee 1: “Do you think we should take another vehicles order before that car?” Employee 2: “I don’t know, they’re honking quite a bit now” Employee 1: “Well they shouldn’t have cut that other car off” (I drive a car) Employee 3: “Someone should walk out with an out of order sign and put it over that box. then remove it when that car leaves” Haha.”

Check out what Reddit users said about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual isn’t buying this story.

She had it coming!

No one likes a cutter.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.