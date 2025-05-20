An Intoxicated Customer Wouldn’t Stop Flirting With Her, So This Bartender Embarrassed Him By Giving Him A Non-Alcoholic Drink

It’s great to have a neighborhood bar where you can feel comfortable and kick back with the other locals and the bartenders.

But if you wear out your welcome, you’re gonna get the boot in a hurry.

In this story from Reddit, a female bartender explained why she felt like she had to embarrass a guy who was being a bit too pushy.

Check out what happened!

Embarrassing a bar regular. “I’m (28F) a bartender at a fun cocktail bar that has a lot of regular customers who we see pretty often. A lot of them are dear friends and tend to behave themselves when they come by.

Uh oh…

This one night as I was on a closing shift, one of these regulars had come in to pay a visit. He’d clearly been drinking before he arrived and was being pretty obnoxious to start. I made his regular drink and he began incessantly flirting with me. Asking if he could kiss me even. After another drink and me politely declining a handful of times, he asked me for a “surprise drink”. I turned and reached for a bottle from our fridge and poured a 3-4 oz serving of what looked like red wine. He sipped, complimented it, and asked what it was.

You’re cut off!

I responded “Oh! This is Verjus Rouge! (A non-alcoholic red wine style bottle, mostly used to add acidity) The surprise is that there’s no alcohol in it.” A couple people at the bar around us laughed and he was clearly embarrassed. I gave him one more drink and he left. Safe to say he doesn’t flirt with me at work anymore.

