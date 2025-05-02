May 2, 2025 at 6:48 am

An Unhappy Red Lobster Customer Explained Why She Called The Company’s Corporate Headquarters

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about red lobster

TikTok/@tammyjogaylord

Customer service sure ain’t what it used to be, huh?

A woman named Tammy posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an experience she had at a Red Lobster restaurant that left her furious.

older woman talking about red lobster

TikTok/@tammyjogaylord

Tammy said she ordered a curbside to-go order from Red Lobster and when she went to pick up the order, a worker told her that they were waiting on the biscuits.

Tammy waited for almost 20 minutes before she decided to ask where her food was. The employees weren’t helpful and even laughed at her when she offered to give them her information so they could check on the status of her order.

At this point, Tammy was waiting for 30 minutes for her order and she told the worker that she just wanted her food and she didn’t care about the biscuits.

Tammy got even more frustrated and she asked to speak the restaurant manager. The TikTokker was put on hold for five minutes and she heard an employee on the phone say, “There’s some ***** on the phone wanting a manager to complain about biscuits.’”

older woman wearing a blue shirt

TikTok/@tammyjogaylord

Tammy was waiting for 44 minutes at this point and she said, “I’m steaming upset.”

She hung up and called back and once again said, “I don’t care if you don’t have biscuits just bring me my food that’s been sitting there for 45 minutes.”

Tammy stayed on hold waiting to speak to the manager on her ride home and when the manager finally got on the line, she told her that what went down was unacceptable.

To make things worse, the food was ice cold when Tammy got home.

She also found a metal utensil inside some of her food and one of her desserts was missing.

Tammy said, “I couldn’t even eat my meal. I was just so frustrated and aggravated, and this made me sick. That’s not my fork. That’s a Red Lobster fork. The lid was closed, and when we opened it, that’s what was in there.”

Yikes…

woman staring at a camera with big eyes

TikTok/@tammyjogaylord

Here’s the video.

@tammyjogaylord

#greenscreen my nightmare experience at red lobster!! it was as crazy as it gets. I just don’t get it.#redlobster #redlobstercheddarbiscuits #crubsidepickup #badservice #sickening #whatwouldyoudo @Red Lobster

♬ original sound – Fl girl Tammy Jo

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.46.36 AM An Unhappy Red Lobster Customer Explained Why She Called The Companys Corporate Headquarters

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.46.46 AM An Unhappy Red Lobster Customer Explained Why She Called The Companys Corporate Headquarters

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 9.47.09 AM An Unhappy Red Lobster Customer Explained Why She Called The Companys Corporate Headquarters

I don’t think she’ll be going back there anytime soon…

Or maybe she will – those cheddar biscuits are pretty good.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter