An Unhappy Red Lobster Customer Explained Why She Called The Company’s Corporate Headquarters

Customer service sure ain’t what it used to be, huh?

A woman named Tammy posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an experience she had at a Red Lobster restaurant that left her furious.

Tammy said she ordered a curbside to-go order from Red Lobster and when she went to pick up the order, a worker told her that they were waiting on the biscuits.

Tammy waited for almost 20 minutes before she decided to ask where her food was. The employees weren’t helpful and even laughed at her when she offered to give them her information so they could check on the status of her order.

At this point, Tammy was waiting for 30 minutes for her order and she told the worker that she just wanted her food and she didn’t care about the biscuits.

Tammy got even more frustrated and she asked to speak the restaurant manager. The TikTokker was put on hold for five minutes and she heard an employee on the phone say, “There’s some ***** on the phone wanting a manager to complain about biscuits.’”

Tammy was waiting for 44 minutes at this point and she said, “I’m steaming upset.”

She hung up and called back and once again said, “I don’t care if you don’t have biscuits just bring me my food that’s been sitting there for 45 minutes.”

Tammy stayed on hold waiting to speak to the manager on her ride home and when the manager finally got on the line, she told her that what went down was unacceptable.

To make things worse, the food was ice cold when Tammy got home.

She also found a metal utensil inside some of her food and one of her desserts was missing.

Tammy said, “I couldn’t even eat my meal. I was just so frustrated and aggravated, and this made me sick. That’s not my fork. That’s a Red Lobster fork. The lid was closed, and when we opened it, that’s what was in there.”

Yikes…

Here’s the video.

I don’t think she’ll be going back there anytime soon…

Or maybe she will – those cheddar biscuits are pretty good.

