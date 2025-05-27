Daughter Refused The Request Of Her Elderly Mother Who Has Dementia, So Her Family Called Her Mean And Cruel

Caring for an elderly parent can be both physically and emotionally exhausting.

This elderly woman takes care of her 94-year-old mother, who has dementia.

One night, her mother woke her at 1:30 am, asking for a hot fudge sundae.

Would making the hot fudge sundae be the right thing to do, or is saying “no” the right decision?

AITA for refusing to make my demented mother a hot fudge sundae at 1:30 AM when she asked for it and woke me up? I (67F) am my mother’s caregiver (94 yrs old). She gets up at night to use the bathroom many times, and I never get any sleep.

Taking care of her is a full-time job. Everyone assumes it is easy. I take her to every appointment, to the bathroom, lift her everywhere. It is a lot.

Last night at 1:30 in the morning, she randomly woke me up asking me to make her a hot fudge sundae. I yelled back that it was 1:30, and to go to bed. She asked me again and I yelled at her, probably rudely. I told her to go to bed and that her request was ridiculous given the time of the day. She persisted.

My nephew in the other room woke up. She made her the sundae which she said she loved, and thanked him. She said she does not think she will get to have many of them in her life given her age and health. My nephews, my sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece-in-law all admonished me for not making her the sundae.

They said I was cruel and mean. In my mind, it was an insane request, and now, she is going to ask for it every night. She has no concept of time of day, and I am her sole caregiver. AITA?

Sometimes, the people who care the most are judged the worst.

