Babysitter Made A Quick Call To Confirm A Child’s Unusual Request For Coffee, But The Father Accused Her Of Undermining His Child’s Honesty

AITA for not taking an 11 year old’s word for it? My (20) dad made some friends when he studied abroad. One of them is on a visit in our country right now, and he brought his daughter (11) with him.

He asked if I could take her to our National Museum since it’s “good for kids to practice some art appreciation.” I said “Sure!” She wasn’t very enthusiastic about it though.

When we were waiting for the opening time, she pointed at a nearby cafe and asked if I could buy her a cup of coffee, saying it’s the least I could do before making her spend two hours looking at some boring stuff.

I hesitated, and she said her dad lets her drink latte, so I called him just to check. He said yes before asking, “Did you think my daughter is a liar?”

And I didn’t know what to say. It didn’t occur to me that that was what I was insinuating when I was expressing my doubt. I just wanted to be sure. Ended up buying her oat milk latte (her preference) before taking her on a tour. Don’t know if I was too anxious, but when I took her back to the hotel, her dad seemed kind of frosty towards me. AITA?

